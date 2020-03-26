WTI looks to extend the bounce above $24 mark amid coronavirus gloom

- US fiscal stimulus measures fail to revive oil demand optimism.
- Bearish EIA oil supply data weighs down on WTI.
- Losses in oil likely capped by broad US dollar weakness.
WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) trades with size-able losses just shy of the 24 level, as the sentiment remains hurt by escalating concerns over the oil demand growth, in the face of the coronavirus outbreak induced government lockdowns across the globe.
The concerns over the economic costs of the shutdowns and its impact on the oil demand growth continue to outweigh the optimism from the massive $2 trillion stimulus package agreed on in the US.
This remains the main catalyst behind WTI’s slide from the Asian session highs of $24.65 to the daily low of $23.41 reached an hour ago. At the press time, the barrel of WTI trades at $23.90, trying hard to extend the recovery above the 24 handle.
The black gold keeps its recovery mode intact, mainly helped by broad-based US dollar weakness, triggered by the sell the fact trading following the US Senate passage of the coronavirus rescue package.
Despite the latest leg up, the downside remains more compelling amid a rise in the US crude stockpiles and the virus-induced economic concerns. The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday, US crude inventories rose by 1.6 million barrels last week, marking the ninth straight week of increases.
WTI technical levels to consider
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|23.91
|Today Daily Change
|-0.14
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.56
|Today daily open
|25.08
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|34.43
|Daily SMA50
|45.54
|Daily SMA100
|52.25
|Daily SMA200
|54.13
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|25.85
|Previous Daily Low
|23.71
|Previous Weekly High
|31.9
|Previous Weekly Low
|20.57
|Previous Monthly High
|54.69
|Previous Monthly Low
|43.95
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|25.03
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|24.53
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.91
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.74
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|21.78
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|26.05
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|27.02
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|28.19
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
