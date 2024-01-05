WTI improves to near $72.70 after recent losses on US gasoline inventories

- WTI price experienced losses on a surge in US gasoline and distillate inventories.
- US EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change declined to 5.503M barrels against the estimated 3.725M barrel decline.
- US administration has repurchased 13.82M barrels of domestically produced oil to replenish the SPR.
The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) price shows an upward trend, hovering around $72.70 per barrel during the Asian session on Friday. However, WTI experienced a decline due to a surge in US gasoline and distillate inventories, raising concerns about the stability of demand. The significant weekly increase in product stockpiles has sparked worries that US demand might be on a downward trajectory.
Moreover, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that US Crude Oil Stocks Change for the week ending on December 29 declined to 5.503M barrels, more than the forecasted 3.725M barrel decline. However, Crude oil prices received additional support from the Weekly Crude Oil Stock data released by the American Petroleum Institute (API) on Wednesday. The data indicated a significant decline in US Crude stocks by 7.418M barrels, surpassing the market consensus of a 2.967M barrel decrease.
US President Joe Biden's administration is taking a gradual approach to replenishing the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), following the unprecedented sale of a substantial amount from the emergency stockpile in 2022. The administration has repurchased 13.82M barrels of domestically produced oil.
Crude oil prices experienced an upward surge fueled by escalating tensions in the Israel-Gaza conflict and disruptions at a Libyan oilfield. The Iran-backed Houthis heightened supply concerns by launching two anti-ship ballistic missiles at a container ship in the southern Red Sea en route to Israel. Adding to the volatility, protests on Wednesday led to a complete shutdown of production at Libya's major Sharara oilfield, which can produce up to 300,000 barrels per day (bpd).
WTI US OIL: technical levels to watch
|Overview
|Today last price
|72.67
|Today Daily Change
|0.24
|Today Daily Change %
|0.33
|Today daily open
|72.43
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|72.44
|Daily SMA50
|75.16
|Daily SMA100
|80.43
|Daily SMA200
|77.75
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|74.08
|Previous Daily Low
|71.19
|Previous Weekly High
|76.22
|Previous Weekly Low
|71.45
|Previous Monthly High
|76.79
|Previous Monthly Low
|67.97
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|72.29
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|72.97
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|71.05
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|69.68
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|68.17
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|73.94
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|75.45
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|76.82
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers above 1.0950 after weak PMI data
EUR/USD gathered bullish momentum and climbed above 1.0950 following the disappointing ISM Services PMI data. Earlier in the day, the pair fell below 1.0900 with the immediate reaction to the stronger-than-forecast Nonfarm Payrolls growth.
GBP/USD climbs above 1.2700 as USD selloff continues
GBP/USD extended the rally in the American session and advanced beyond 1.2700. After gathering strength with the initial reaction to the December jobs report, the USD came under heavy selling pressure on improving risk mood and weak ISM Services PMI reading.
Gold rallies beyond $2,060 as US yields turn south
Gold price turned north and rose to a daily high above $2,060. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 1% on the day below 4% following the mixed macroeconomic data releases from the US, fuelling XAU/USD's rally.
Litecoin price recovery of 10% crash likely as Grayscale paves way to convert LTC trust into ETF
Litecoin price crashed by a little over 10% on Wednesday following the Matrixport FUD but that did nothing to the bearishness witnessed by the asset in 2023. Over the past 12 months, LTC noted no major growth.
NFP Quick Analysis: American workers, US Dollar celebrate higher wages while stock bulls suffer Premium
Nonfarm Payrolls data for December showed a healthy increase of 216,000, marginally above the pre-pandemic average of just under 200,000. This is healthy growth. Data for the previous two months suffered a downward revision worth 71,000.