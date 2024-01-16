WTI improves to $72.70 on supply disruptions, Iran strikes near the US Consulate in Iraq

- WTI prices edge higher on supply disruptions as Houthi broadens targets in the Red Sea.
- The route diversion of maritime vessels is raising shipping costs and transit times for oil transportation.
- Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched missiles to dismantle espionage centers near the US Consulate in Erbil, Iraq.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) price makes an effort to retrace its recent losses, trading near $72.70 per barrel during the Asian session on Tuesday.
The heightened situation follows supply disruptions in the Red Sea, with maritime vessels altering their routes away from the region due to attacks by Yemen's Houthi movement. This course diversion is contributing to elevated shipping costs and extended transit times for the transportation of Crude oil.
On Friday, the US-led Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) headquartered in Bahrain issued a warning, advising all ships to steer clear of the Bab al-Mandab Strait.
Iranian state media has reported that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched missiles targeting northern Iraq near the US Consulate in Erbil. According to the statement, ballistic missiles were employed to dismantle espionage centers and gatherings of anti-Iranian terrorist groups in the region.
These attacks coincide with heightened concerns over Israel's ongoing offensive in the Gaza Strip and an escalation in the Red Sea by Iran-backed Houthi rebels.
On Monday, a US-owned and operated container ship was struck by an anti-ship ballistic missile in areas under Houthi control in Yemen. Moreover, a representative from Yemen's Houthi movement announced their plan to expand the scope of their targets in the Red Sea region to include US ships.
The declaration follows ongoing attacks, with the Iran-allied group expressing their determination to continue despite recent military strikes by the United States (US) and the United Kingdom (UK) on their sites in Yemen.
WTI US OIL: technical levels to watch
|Overview
|Today last price
|72.69
|Today Daily Change
|0.14
|Today Daily Change %
|0.19
|Today daily open
|72.55
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|72.8
|Daily SMA50
|73.83
|Daily SMA100
|79.92
|Daily SMA200
|77.52
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|73.04
|Previous Daily Low
|71.39
|Previous Weekly High
|75.28
|Previous Weekly Low
|70.21
|Previous Monthly High
|76.79
|Previous Monthly Low
|67.97
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|72.02
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|72.41
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|71.61
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|70.67
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|69.96
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|73.26
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|73.98
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|74.92
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
