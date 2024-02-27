WTI hovers around $77.30 after recent gains due to concerns about supply disruptions

- WTI received support over concerns about supply disruptions between Europe and Asia.
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Israel plans to launch an attack on Rafah.
- The Wafa oil field in western Libya has resumed operations after being temporarily shut down on Sunday.
The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil price has dipped slightly to near $77.30 per barrel during the Asian session on Tuesday. However, Crude oil prices have found support from ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Red Sea region. Specifically, the targeting of civilian shipping vessels by Iran-led Houthis has raised concerns about potential disruptions to supply lines between Europe and Asia. As a result, bids for Crude oil barrels remain elevated as market participants monitor the situation closely.
In a significant development, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated that Israel plans to launch an attack on Rafah, a city where hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians are taking shelter. However, Netanyahu noted that the assault would be postponed if a deal to release captives is reached.
US President Joe Biden also weighed in, expressing the belief that negotiators are close to an agreement that would halt Israel’s military actions in Gaza within a week, contingent on the release of at least some of the more than 100 hostages held by Hamas.
Notably, Israeli negotiators have indicated a willingness to release a group of high-profile Palestinian prisoners serving long sentences in exchange for the freedom of some Israeli hostages held in Gaza.
In a notable address on policy, Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President Jeffrey Schmid conveyed that he shares the sentiment of many central banking counterparts in not hurrying to reduce interest rates. This stance, commonly held among policymakers, reflects a cautious approach to monetary policy changes. Typically, high borrowing costs have the effect of dampening economic growth, which leads to reduced oil demand.
The Wafa oil field in western Libya, which produces between 40,000 to 45,000 barrels per day (bpd), has resumed operations after being temporarily shut down on Sunday. This has also resulted in the restoration of a natural gas link to Italy. The halt was prompted by protests, but the demonstrators withdrew from the facilities following assurances from the government regarding the fulfillment of their demands.
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|77.36
|Today Daily Change
|-0.05
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|77.41
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|76.24
|Daily SMA50
|74.6
|Daily SMA100
|76.48
|Daily SMA200
|77.63
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|77.87
|Previous Daily Low
|75.73
|Previous Weekly High
|78.74
|Previous Weekly Low
|76.22
|Previous Monthly High
|79.19
|Previous Monthly Low
|69.41
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|77.05
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|76.55
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|76.14
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|74.87
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|74
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|78.28
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|79.14
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|80.41
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
