WTI hits four-week low amid global business slowdown and surging US gasoline inventories

- WTI drops to $77.68 per barrel, down 0.54%, as S&P Global PMIs indicate weakening global business activity.
- US gasoline inventories rise by 1.5 million barrels, nearly double the estimates, while crude stockpiles fall by 6.1 million barrels.
- Soft US Dollar provides some cushion; DXY retreats 0.24% to 103.346 as market participants await Powell’s speech.
Western Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil benchmark traders, prolong their pain as WTI drops to new four-week lows of $77.68 per barrel, courtesy of weakening business activity worldwide, as reported by S&P Global PMIs. That, alongside a drop in US crude inventories, were headwinds for Oil prices. WTI trades at $78.90 per barrel, down 0.54%.
Oil prices pressured as investors eye Fed Powell’s upcoming speech for monetary policy clues
S&P Global revealed PMIs worldwide, which showed that manufacturing and business services activity is deteriorating. Japan, the Eurozone, the UK, and the US reported that PMI declined more than expected, mainly in Germany. The data weighed on WTI’s, as a global economic slowdown might dent oil demand.
US gasoline inventories rose 1.5 million barrels, almost double analysts’ estimates of an 888K barrels drop, according to data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA). At the same time, US crude stockpiles plunged by 6.1 million barrels to 433.5 million barrels last week.
Sources cited by Reuters said, “While refiners continue to run at a high rate and snap up oil inventories, fuel demand hasn’t been very strong due to tough economic conditions.”
Cushioning WTI’s drop is a soft US Dollar (USD), undermined by falling US Treasury bond yields. The US Dollar Index (DXY), retreats 0.24%, at 103.346, a tailwind for USD-denominated assets.
Aside from this, market participants get ready for the Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech on Friday. Investors estimate the Fed would stick to its higher-for-longer commitment and talk down the chances of interest rate cuts.
WTI Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The US crude oil benchmark daily chat portrays the pair turning bullish as a golden cross emerges, suggesting that further upside is expected. Also, Wednesday’s price action, forming a hammer preceded by a downtrend, gives WTI buyers two signals to step in. However, a daily close above $80.00 per barrel is needed to reinforce the bias. In that outcome, WTI’s first resistance would be the current week’s high of $82.13, followed by the year-to-date (YTD) high of $84.85. On the other hand, with WTI standing below $80.00, sellers could drag down prices and challenge the confluence of the 50/200-day Simple Moving Average (DMA) at around $76.10/36.
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|79.06
|Today Daily Change
|-0.54
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.68
|Today daily open
|79.6
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|81.03
|Daily SMA50
|76.06
|Daily SMA100
|75.17
|Daily SMA200
|76.04
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|80.33
|Previous Daily Low
|79.42
|Previous Weekly High
|82.6
|Previous Weekly Low
|78.6
|Previous Monthly High
|81.78
|Previous Monthly Low
|69.77
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|79.77
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|79.98
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|79.24
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|78.88
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|78.33
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|80.14
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|80.69
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|81.04
