- WTI gains momentum above the $83.00 mark, the highest level since November 2022.
- Crude oil stockpiles came in at 5.85M (Aug. 4), higher than the market consensus of 0.567M.
- Oil traders will monitor July’s Consumer Price Index (CPI), due on Thursday.
Western Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil benchmark, is trading around the $83.60 mark so far on Thursday, the highest level since November 2022. An unanticipated increase in EIA crude oil inventories alleviated concerns about China's sluggish demand.
That said, the concern about the economic slowdown in China exerts pressure on WTI prices as China is the major oil consumer in the world. The Chinese inflation data on Wednesday showed the Chinese Consumer Price Index (CPI) YoY fell 0.3% in July from 0% prior, and the market consensus anticipated a -0.4% decline. Meanwhile, the Producer Price Index (PPI) declined 4.4% YoY, compared to the 4.1% decrease YoY expected and a 5.4% drop prior. Additionally, China's crude oil imports in July decreased 18.8% from the previous month to the lowest daily rate since January.
However, a steep drawdown in US crude oil inventories boosts WTI prices. The Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed on Wednesday that crude oil stockpiles came in at 5.85M for the week ending August 4, higher than the market consensus of 0.567M. Meanwhile, Baker Hughes reported that the number of US rigs decreased to 525 for the week of August 4, 2023, from 623 in the week ending January 13, 2023.
Furthermore, the recent recovery in WTI is driven by prolonged voluntary limits in Saudi Arabian output as well as increased global demand. Last week, Saudi Arabia announced it would extend its voluntary oil output cut of one million barrels per day (bpd) through September. In the meantime, Russia's oil exports will also decrease by 300,000 bps in September.
Oil traders will closely watch July’s Consumer Price Index (CPI), due on Thursday. The inflation figure is expected to rise from 3% to 3.3%, and the core inflation figure is expected to stay at 4.8%. These events could significantly impact the USD-denominated WTI price. Oil traders will take cues from the data and find trading opportunities around the WTI price.
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|83.68
|Today Daily Change
|1.23
|Today Daily Change %
|1.49
|Today daily open
|82.45
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|78.69
|Daily SMA50
|73.94
|Daily SMA100
|74.35
|Daily SMA200
|76.38
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|82.68
|Previous Daily Low
|79.66
|Previous Weekly High
|82.88
|Previous Weekly Low
|78.49
|Previous Monthly High
|81.78
|Previous Monthly Low
|69.77
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|81.53
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|80.81
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|80.51
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|78.57
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|77.48
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|83.53
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|84.62
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|86.56
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
