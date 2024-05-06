WTI halts losing streak after Saudi Arabia raises Oil prices for June

On the demand side, the lower-than-expected US jobs data has reignited hopes for Federal Reserve interest rate cuts this year, influencing the demand side of the equation. Lower interest rates could stimulate economic activity in the United States (US), consequently enhancing the demand outlook for Oil. Furthermore, this sentiment exerts downward pressure on the US Dollar (USD), effectively lowering the cost of crude Oil for countries utilizing alternative currencies.

On the geopolitical side, the prices of the liquid Gold gained ground due to the concerns about the possibility of a Gaza ceasefire deal being failed. This has renewed supply fears that the Israel-Hamas conflict could escalate further in the Middle East, as reported by Reuters. Hamas reaffirmed its demand for an end to the conflict in exchange for the release of hostages, a condition Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu firmly rejected.

Moreover, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) are expected to maintain oil production levels for an additional three months when ministers reassess output allocations on June 1. The OPEC+ producers announced last week that they are prepared to prolong voluntary output cuts of 2.2 million barrels per day (bpd) beyond June if Oil demand fails to recover as anticipated.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude Oil price snaps its losing streak, trading around $78.20 per barrel during the Asian session on Monday. Oil prices increased after Saudi Arabia raised June crude prices for most regions. Saudi Arabia increased the Official Selling Prices (OSPs) for its crude sold to Asia, Northwest Europe, and the Mediterranean in June, indicating expectations of robust demand during the summer season.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.