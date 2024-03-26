WTI gains ground near $82.00 amid weaker US Dollar, supply concerns

Western Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil benchmark, is trading around $82.00 on Tuesday. WTI prices edge higher amid the weaker US Dollar (USD) and the renewed geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and Eastern Europe, which fuel fears of supply disruption. The escalating geopolitical tension in the Middle East, combined with a rise in attacks on energy facilities in Russia and Ukraine, raised fears over global oil supplies and lift WTI prices. Disruptions to oil refineries in Russia were caused by Ukraine's recent attacks on Russian oil infrastructure, with at least seven refineries attacked this month alone. This increases the demand for available crude oil shipments. Analysts estimated that these disruptions affected around 12% of Russia's total oil processing capacity. Apart from this, the anticipation of interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) this year has lifted the black gold . Lower interest rates typically stimulate the economy, which leads to more demand for WTI prices. Market players will take more cues from the US Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index (PCE) data for February on Friday for confirmation on the timing of rate cuts. However, if the report shows stronger-than-expected readings, this could delay the expectation of rate cuts from the Fed this year and cap the upside of the WTI prices. Moving on, oil traders will keep an eye on the US Consumer Confidence by the Conference Board, Durable Goods Orders, and the FHFA’s House Price Index, due on Tuesday. Later this week, the US Gross Domestic Product Annualized (Q4) will be released on Thursday. The US February PCE data will be published on Friday. These events could significantly impact the USD-denominated WTI price. Oil traders will take cues from the data and find trading opportunities around WTI prices.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.