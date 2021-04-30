WTI fall sharply after three-day rally, trades below $64

- Crude oil prices push lower ahead of the weekend.
- Activity in China's manufacturing sector continues to grow.
- Focus shifts to Baker Hughes' US Oil Rig Count data.
Crude oil prices rose sharply this week and the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) touched its highest level since March 12 at $65.44 on Thursday. However, WTI lost its traction on the last trading day of April and was last seen losing 1.55% on a daily basis at $63.85.
Energy demand outlook improves on upbeat US data
On Thursday, the data published by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) showed the Real GDP expanded at an annual rate of 6.4% in the first quarter. This reading beat the market expectation of 6.1% and revived hopes for a steady recovery in energy demand in the second half of the year.
On the other hand, the NBS Manufacturing PMI in China edged lower to 51.1 in April from 51.9 in March, revealing that the business activity in the manufacturing sector continued to grow, albeit at a slower pace.
In the meantime, a recently published Reuters survey showed on Friday that OPEC's oil output increase by 100,000 barrels per day in April.
Later in the day, the Baker Hughes Energy Services' weekly US Oil Rig Count data will be watched closely by market participants.
Technical levels to watch for
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|63.84
|Today Daily Change
|-0.97
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.50
|Today daily open
|64.81
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|61.58
|Daily SMA50
|61.88
|Daily SMA100
|57.01
|Daily SMA200
|49.11
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|65.4
|Previous Daily Low
|63.6
|Previous Weekly High
|64.36
|Previous Weekly Low
|60.6
|Previous Monthly High
|67.87
|Previous Monthly Low
|57.27
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|64.71
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|64.28
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|63.8
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|62.8
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|62
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|65.6
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|66.4
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|67.41
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD dips below 1.21 after German GDP misses with -1.7%
EUR/USD is struggling to hold onto 1.21 after German GDP missed estimates with -1.7% against -1.5% projected. Italian and French figures beat estimates. Eurozone growth and inflation figures are next, while higher US yields support the dollar.
GBP/USD pressured under 1.3950 amid dollar strength
GBP/USD is trading under 1.3950, succumbing to dollar strength. The greenback is edging higher alongside Treasury yields and after the satisfactory US GDP figures. Personal Income, Personal Spending and Core PCE are eyed.
XAU/USD remains confined in a range around $1,770 level
Gold struggled to capitalize on the previous day’s bounce from two-week lows. A modest USD strength was seen as a key factor that capped gains for the metal. A softer risk tone, dovish Fed held bears from placing bets and help limit losses. The technical set-up supports prospects for an extension of the recent pullback.
Cardano enters Tanzania to bank the unbanked as ADA price looks to consolidate
Cardano’s IOHK team announced a partnership with World Mobile Group to democratize access to digital, financial and social services in Africa. This move comes after the recent tie-up with the Ethiopian government.
Apple: Goldman upgrades as Apple (AAPL) smashes earnings, chart turns bullish
Apple reported Q1 earnings after the close on Wednesday. Apple beat estimates on both revenue and earnings per share (EPS). Apple (AAPL) finally catches an upgrade from Goldman Sachs.