WTI extends Thursday’s drop as virus cases rise

  • Oil extends overnight sell-off as virus concerns dominate the market sentiment. 
  • The resurgence of virus cases in the US has fueled lockdown fears. 

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude, a North American oil benchmark, dropped 0.40% to $39.58 during Friday’s Asian trading hours, extending Thursday’s 3% decline on concerns that the US, the largest economy in the world, may have to reimpose lockdown to contain the resurgence in coronavirus cases. 

The US on Thursday registered 65,551 new coronavirus cases, a record for a 24-hour period, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. The previous daily record of 60,200 cases was registered on Tuesday.

There has been a notable rise in the number of cases in states of Arizona, Texas, Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina over the past week or two and the resurgence has stalled the recovery in retail consumption. 

According to Goldman Sachs, hospital capacity in Arizona, Texas, and Florida is being filled up with cov1 COVID-19 patients and eventually, state officials will be forced to consider additional measures. 

If lockdown restrictions are reimposed, the US fuel consumption would again take a hit, causing a weakening of demand-side pressures in the oil market. 

The black gold fell sharply in April with front-month futures falling below zero for the first time on record as coronavirus-induced lockdown across the globe filled up storage tanks. 

Technical levels

WTI

Overview
Today last price 39.58
Today Daily Change -0.16
Today Daily Change % -0.40
Today daily open 39.74
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 39.33
Daily SMA50 34.83
Daily SMA100 32.92
Daily SMA200 44.65
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 41.09
Previous Daily Low 39.4
Previous Weekly High 40.8
Previous Weekly Low 37.6
Previous Monthly High 41.65
Previous Monthly Low 34.45
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 40.05
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 40.44
Daily Pivot Point S1 39.07
Daily Pivot Point S2 38.39
Daily Pivot Point S3 37.38
Daily Pivot Point R1 40.75
Daily Pivot Point R2 41.76
Daily Pivot Point R3 42.43

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

