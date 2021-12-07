WTI extends the recovery above $71 amid risk appetite, Iran delay

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • WTI recapture $71, as the upside extends above the 200-DMA.
  • Iran crude supply delay and easing Omicron fears lift the black gold.
  • US API data and covid updates in focus for fresh trading impulse.

WTI (NYMEX futures) is sitting at six-day highs above $71, helped by the improving risk appetite amid easing fears over the impact of the new Omicron covid variant on the economic growth.

Global scientists have downplayed the effects of the new variant, as being mild. The risk-on market profile is boding well for the higher-yielding black gold.

Another factor supporting oil prices is the delay in crude oil supplies from Iran after talks to revive the Iran nuclear deal stalled on Friday. Talks will continue, officials from Iran and Europe said, with the negotiations expected to resume in the middle of next week in Vienna.

Also, recapturing the critical 200-Daily Moving Average (DMA) at $69.94 has provided the much-needed boost to WTI bulls.

The focus now shifts towards the US weekly crude stockpiles data due to be released by the American Petroleum Institute (API) later this Tuesday. However, the risk trends will continue to remain the main market motor.

WTI: Technical levels to consider

WTI

Overview
Today last price 71.05
Today Daily Change 1.30
Today Daily Change % 1.87
Today daily open 69.7
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 74.84
Daily SMA50 78.04
Daily SMA100 73.71
Daily SMA200 69.89
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 70.02
Previous Daily Low 66.17
Previous Weekly High 72.75
Previous Weekly Low 62.34
Previous Monthly High 83.97
Previous Monthly Low 64.32
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 68.55
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 67.64
Daily Pivot Point S1 67.24
Daily Pivot Point S2 64.78
Daily Pivot Point S3 63.39
Daily Pivot Point R1 71.09
Daily Pivot Point R2 72.48
Daily Pivot Point R3 74.94

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD drops below 1.1300 on mixed ZEW, firmer yields

EUR/USD drops below 1.1300 on mixed ZEW, firmer yields

EUR/USD is trading under pressure below 1.1300, fading the corrective pullback from the weekly low. Treasury yields stay firmer amid the market’s optimism surrounding the new Omicron covid variant. The mixed German ZEW Survey adds to the weight on the euro. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD consolidates the bounce below 1.33 amid upbeat mood

GBP/USD consolidates the bounce below 1.33 amid upbeat mood

GBP/USD is consolidating gains below 1.3300 so far this Tuesday, underpinned by a renewed downside in the US dollar across the board amid an improving market mood. Easing fears over the new Omicron covid variant keep the overall market sentiment buoyed.

GBP/USD News

Gold bounces towards key $1,792 barrier despite firmer yields

Gold bounces towards key $1,792 barrier despite firmer yields

Gold stays indecisive despite keeping pullback from weekly top, bouncing off intraday low. Yields stay firmer even as Omicron fears recede, DXY snaps four-day uptrend. Risk catalysts will be focused ahead of Friday’s US CPI.

Gold News

Why a SafeMoon price break above $0.00000208 is vital to trigger a major recovery

Why a SafeMoon price break above $0.00000208 is vital to trigger a major recovery

SafeMoon price is showing signs of recovery as it continues to record higher lows. The governing technical pattern projects a bullish target of a 55% ascent. 

Read more

Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!

Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!

Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you? 

Subscribe now!

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures