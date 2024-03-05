WTI extends its losses to near $78.10 despite OPEC+ extension of oil output cuts

- WTI price loses ground despite the OPEC+ extension of oil output cuts by 2.2 million bpd.
- Hamas and Egyptian mediators continue the ceasefire talks in Cairo in the absence of the Israeli delegation.
- China’s aim to achieve a 5% GDP growth target in 2024 is anticipated to bolster fuel consumption.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil prices continue to decline for the second consecutive session, with prices hovering near $78.20 per barrel on Tuesday. Despite efforts by OPEC+ countries, including Russia, to implement voluntary oil output cuts, Crude oil prices are facing downward pressure.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies (OPEC+) have agreed to extend voluntary oil output cuts totaling 2.2 million barrels per day (bpd) into the second quarter. Saudi Arabia has announced its intention to prolong its voluntary 1 million barrels per day output cut. Russia has also committed to reducing its oil output and exports by an additional 471,000 bpd. Additionally, Iraq and the UAE have agreed to continue reducing their output by 220,000 bpd and 163,000 bpd, respectively.
Hamas and Egyptian mediators continue discussions in Cairo aimed at securing a ceasefire in Gaza. Despite pressure from Washington for a truce, Israel has opted not to send a delegation. According to Reuters, Israel's decision stems from Hamas' failure to provide a list of hostages taken on October 7 who are still alive.
Additionally, Houthi Telecommunications Minister Misfer Al-Numair stated on Monday that ships must acquire permission from the Houthi-controlled Maritime Affairs Authority before entering Yemeni waters.
China has pledged to revamp its economy amidst sluggish growth since the COVID-19 pandemic. The nation vows to "transform" its economic development model and address industrial overcapacity. Setting an economic growth target for 2024 at around 5%, akin to last year's objective, aligns with analysts' projections. Achieving this target is anticipated to bolster fuel consumption by the world's largest Crude importer, thereby supporting Crude oil prices.
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|78.14
|Today Daily Change
|-0.28
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.36
|Today daily open
|78.42
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|77.23
|Daily SMA50
|75.05
|Daily SMA100
|76.19
|Daily SMA200
|77.76
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|79.91
|Previous Daily Low
|78.21
|Previous Weekly High
|80.33
|Previous Weekly Low
|75.73
|Previous Monthly High
|79.27
|Previous Monthly Low
|71.46
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|78.86
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|79.26
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|77.78
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|77.15
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|76.09
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|79.48
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|80.54
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|81.18
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD fluctuates near 1.0850, awaiting US PMIs
EUR/USD continues to move up and down in a narrow range at around 1.0850 on Tuesday. The pair stays on the defensive, as the US Dollar finds its feet amid a risk-averse market environment. US ISM Services PMI and Fedspeak hold the key ahead.
GBP/USD holds recovery below 1.2700 ahead of US data
GBP/USD is recovering ground but remains below 1.2700 in the European session on Tuesday. Resurgent haven demand for the US Dollar amid renewed China economic concerns keeps the GBP/USD rebound in check. US ISM Services PMI is awaited.
Gold extends rally beyond $2,120, closes in on all-time highs
Gold gathered bullish momentum and reached a new 2024 high above $2,120 on Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in the red below 4.2%, helping XAU/USD push higher ahead of key US data releases.
XRP price rally to $0.70 looks likely despite mass profit-taking
XRP price climbed to a high of $0.6685 on Tuesday, before correcting to $0.6410. XRP price appears to be on an uptrend following the recent rally in Bitcoin, sustaining above the psychologically important level of $0.60.
US ISM Services PMI Preview: Healthy expansion to continue in February Premium
The ISM Services PMI is expected at 53.0 in February, marginally below the previous 53.4. Inflation-related concerns eased after the PCE Price Index matched expectations. The Dollar Index nears the higher end of its latest range but lacks momentum.