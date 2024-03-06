WTI extends its losses to near $77.70 as demand concerns rise after US factory data

- WTI price continues to lose ground on concerns over oil demand.
- US Factory Orders (MoM) dropped by 3.6% in January, against the expected decline of 2.9%.
- US API Weekly Crude Oil Stock reported 0.423 million barrels, contrary to the expected decrease of 2.6 million barrels.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil price extends its losses for the third successive session, trading lower near $77.70 per barrel on Wednesday. Concerns about demand weigh on Crude oil prices following recent data indicating slowing economic activity in the United States, the world's largest oil consumer. However, the weaker US Dollar (USD) may provide some support to oil prices by increasing demand from buyers using other currencies.
The ISM Services PMI declined to 52.6 in February, falling short of expectations for a decrease to 53.0 from 53.4. Additionally, Factory Orders (MoM) dropped by 3.6% in January, surpassing the anticipated decline of 2.9%. Former New York Fed economist Steven Friedman noted that Federal Reserve policymakers are likely to remain cautious about cutting interest rates this year due to strong growth and volatile inflation. He expected the possibility of fewer than the three cuts anticipated for 2024.
Moreover, the prospect of major central banks maintaining higher interest rates adds pressure on global economic activities, consequently dampening oil consumption. Concerns about demand growth are further exacerbated by apprehensions surrounding the world's largest Crude importer, China. Although China has set an economic growth target of around 5% for 2024, traders remain apprehensive as robust stimulus measures are lacking to support the country's faltering economy.
The increased apprehension regarding oil demand has tempered the impact of efforts by OPEC+ countries, Russia included, to enact voluntary oil output cuts. While the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) have committed to extending voluntary oil output reductions amounting to 2.2 million barrels per day (bpd) into the second quarter, the impact is muted by concerns surrounding demand dynamics.
The US API Weekly Crude Oil Stock data reported build-in stockpiles of 0.423 million barrels for the week ending on March 1, contrary to market expectations of a decrease to 2.6 million barrels from the previous 8.428 million barrels. Traders will now turn their attention to the US EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change report, scheduled for release on Wednesday, with market expectations leaning towards a reduction in the number of barrels in stock of crude oil and its derivatives.
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|77.73
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|77.73
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|77.44
|Daily SMA50
|75.1
|Daily SMA100
|76.1
|Daily SMA200
|77.8
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|78.97
|Previous Daily Low
|77.23
|Previous Weekly High
|80.33
|Previous Weekly Low
|75.73
|Previous Monthly High
|79.27
|Previous Monthly Low
|71.46
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|77.89
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|78.3
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|76.98
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|76.24
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|75.25
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|78.72
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|79.71
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|80.46
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
