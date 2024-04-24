WTI explores downside but remains close to $83 as Crude Oil markets froth

- Crude Oil eases back from risk-on bump, but US inventory declines limit losses.
- WTI remains hampered by $83.00 per barrel technical level.
- API, EIA both report inventory declines.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) US Crude Oil slipped back slightly on Wednesday, stumbling away from $83.50 per barrel to trade down to $82.50 as broad-market risk appetite from Tuesday evaporates in the mid-week market session. Despite easing buying pressure in barrel markets, Crude Oil declines remain limited after US barrel counts declined on a week-on-week basis.
The Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported a -6.368M barrel decline in US barrel counts for the week ended April 19, missing the forecast uptick of 1.6M and erasing the previous week’s 2.735M buildup. The EIA’s reported decline in Crude Oil stocks adds to the reported inventory decline from the American Petroleum Institute (API) late Tuesday, which showed a -3.23M barrel drawdown for the same period, also missing a forecast 1.8M buildup and eating away at most of the previous week’s increase of 4.09M barrels.
Declining US barrel stocks are helping to balance out broad-market risk aversion flows as commodities take a hit on Wednesday. Volatility is on the rise and investors are turning to Thursday’s upcoming US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) print. Markets desperate for any signs of a US Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut over the horizon are hoping that the US’ quarterly GDP results for Q1 will ease back to at least 2.5% compared to the previous print of 3.4%.
This week will wrap up with another print of the US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index inflation metric. Core US PCE MoM in March is expected to hold steady at 0.3%, and rate-cut-hungry market participants are looking for further signs of inflation weakness. At current cut, the Fed is expected to deliver a first rate cut in September, well later than the March rate cut that was expected back in December.
WTI technical outlook
WTI continues to get hung up on the 200-hour Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near $83.00, hampering topside momentum in the near-term as barrel bids continue to look for bullish bounces from the $81.00 region. Intraday barrel bidding remains significantly down from recent highs near $87.00, but further downside momentum will need to break below $80.00 before pushing lower.
Daily candles remain on the high side of the 200-day EMA at $79.11, and despite recent bearish pulldown, Crude Oil remains well up from 2024’s early lows near $70.00 per barrel.
WTI hourly chart
WTI daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD failed just ahead of the 200-day SMA
Finally, AUD/USD managed to break above the 0.6500 barrier on Wednesday, extending the weekly recovery, although its advance faltered just ahead of the 0.6530 region, where the key 200-day SMA sits.
EUR/USD met some decent resistance above 1.0700
EUR/USD remained unable to gather extra upside traction and surpass the 1.0700 hurdle in a convincing fashion on Wednesday, instead giving away part of the weekly gains against the backdrop of a decent bounce in the Dollar.
Gold keeps consolidating ahead of US first-tier figures
Gold finds it difficult to stage a rebound midweek following Monday's sharp decline but manages to hold above $2,300. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in the green above 4.6% after US data, not allowing the pair to turn north.
Bitcoin price could be primed for correction as bearish activity grows near $66K area
Bitcoin (BTC) price managed to maintain a northbound trajectory after the April 20 halving, despite bold assertions by analysts that the event would be a “sell the news” situation. However, after four days of strength, the tables could be turning as a dark cloud now hovers above BTC price.
Bank of Japan's predicament: The BOJ is trapped
In this special edition of TradeGATEHub Live Trading, we're joined by guest speaker Tavi @TaviCosta, who shares his insights on the Bank of Japan's current predicament, stating, 'The BOJ is Trapped.'