WTI edges lower to near $83.50 amid a weaker demand outlook following US GDP

- The WTI price depreciates on a weaker demand outlook following US GDP data released on Thursday.
- US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that US GDP growth for Q1 could be revised higher as more data becomes available.
- Israel intensifies air strikes on Rafah, disregarding cautions from allies regarding the risk of significant civilian casualties.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude Oil price trades near $83.40 per barrel, showing a slight decrease of 0.10% during the European hours on Friday. The US Gross Domestic Product Annualized (Q1) expanded at a slower pace of 1.6% compared to the previous reading of 3.4%, falling short of market expectations of 2.5%. This slowdown suggests potential headwinds or slowdowns in various sectors of the US economy, which could lead to reduced demand for Oil as economic activity moderates.
In contrast, US consumer prices have shown resilience, with the Personal Consumption Expenditures (QoQ) Price Index for Q1 increasing at a 3.7% annual rate. This exceeded both market expectations of 3.4% and the previous reading of 2.0%.
The WTI Oil price received support from remarks made by US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. Yellen stated in an interview with Reuters on Thursday that US GDP growth for the first quarter could potentially be revised higher as more data becomes available. Additionally, Yellen mentioned that inflation is expected to return to more normal levels after certain "peculiar" factors disrupt the economy.
However, the price of black Gold was supported by potential supply risks related to the conflict in the Middle East, particularly stemming from the possibility of an Israeli invasion of the southern Gaza city of Rafah.
As per a Reuters report, recent developments indicate heightened tensions in the region, with Israel intensifying air strikes on Rafah following its announcement to evacuate civilians from the southern Gazan city and proceed with an all-out assault, despite warnings from allies about the potential for mass casualties.
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|83.41
|Today Daily Change
|-0.15
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18
|Today daily open
|83.56
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|84.16
|Daily SMA50
|81.13
|Daily SMA100
|77.34
|Daily SMA200
|79.75
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|83.58
|Previous Daily Low
|81.79
|Previous Weekly High
|85.67
|Previous Weekly Low
|81.05
|Previous Monthly High
|83.05
|Previous Monthly Low
|76.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|82.9
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|82.48
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|82.37
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|81.18
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|80.58
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|84.17
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|84.77
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|85.96
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds below 1.0750 ahead of key US data
EUR/USD trades in a tight range below 1.0750 in the European session on Friday. The US Dollar struggles to gather strength ahead of key PCE Price Index data, the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation, and helps the pair hold its ground.
USD/JPY stays firm above 156.00 after BoJ Governor Ueda's comments
USD/JPY stays firm above 156.00 after surging above this level on the Bank of Japan's decision to leave the policy settings unchanged. BoJ Governor said weak Yen was not impacting prices but added that they will watch FX developments closely.
Gold price oscillates in a range as the focus remains glued to the US PCE Price Index
Gold price struggles to attract any meaningful buyers amid the emergence of fresh USD buying. Bets that the Fed will keep rates higher for longer amid sticky inflation help revive the USD demand.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC’s next breakout could propel it to $80,000 Premium
Bitcoin’s recent price consolidation could be nearing its end as technical indicators and on-chain metrics suggest a potential upward breakout. However, this move would not be straightforward and could punish impatient investors.
US core PCE inflation set to signal firm price pressures as markets delay Federal Reserve rate cut bets
The core PCE Price Index, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is seen as the more influential measure of inflation in terms of Fed positioning. The index is forecast to rise 0.3% on a monthly basis in March, matching February’s increase.