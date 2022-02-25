WTI ebbs back to the $92.00 area from APac highs, geopolitics remains the key driver

- WTI has eased back to near $92.00 from Asia Pacific session highs above $95.00 since the start of European trade.
- In the absence of US/EU/UK sanctions that directly hit Russian energy exports, the case for WTI near $100 is weakened.
- Expectations for a US/Iran nuclear deal and coordinated global oil reserve release has further dampened the price action.
Front-month WTI futures are back to trading in the $92.00 area once again, having ebbed back from Asia Pacific session highs in the $95.00s. Russia renewed its assualt on Ukraine’s capital city of Kyiv during Friday’s Asia Pacific session, which seemed to support oil prices at the time, though the bulls had lost the upper hand by the time European markets opened. Prices are currently probing Thursday’s lows in the mid-$91.00s, a break below which would open the door to a test of earlier weekly lows sub-$91.00.
As the fighting in Ukraine intensifies, a significant degree of risk premia is likely to remain embedded in crude oil prices. However, in the absence of sanctions from the likes of the US, EU and UK that directly target/restrict Russian energy exports, the case for WTI to remain at or near $100 per barrel does not seem to be there. That is escpecially true in the context of other recent key developments, including a further coordinated global release of crude oil reserves (again headed by the US) and US/Iran progress towards a deal on nuclear.
This has helped ease concerns about near-term crude oil market tightness. But Western powers have said all options regarding sanctions on Russia remain on the table, including on its energy sector. It will be key to continue to watch how the Russia/Ukraine war unfolds and whether EU/US leaders succumb to pressure to do more to deter Russian aggression. For now, a sustained break below $90.00 seems unlikely.
Elsewhere, oil prices did not respond to reports that OPEC+ is likely to stick to its existing policy of increasing output quotas at a measured pace of 400K barrels per day each month at its upcoming meeting on March 2. The group's decision would come despite the recent surge in prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
WTI US Oil
|Overview
|Today last price
|91.82
|Today Daily Change
|-1.02
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.10
|Today daily open
|92.84
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|89.98
|Daily SMA50
|83.35
|Daily SMA100
|80.29
|Daily SMA200
|75.41
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|100
|Previous Daily Low
|91.01
|Previous Weekly High
|94.02
|Previous Weekly Low
|87.29
|Previous Monthly High
|88.22
|Previous Monthly Low
|74.12
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|96.56
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|94.44
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|89.23
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|85.62
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|80.24
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|98.22
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|103.61
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|107.21
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD regains the 1.1200 level as mood improves
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1240, as demand for the greenback receded and stocks bounced. Market players maintain their eyes on Russia-Ukraine developments, and tensions continue in the region.
GBP/USD erases gains below 1.3400 as Russia closes in on Kyiv
GBP/USD is paring back gains while falling below 1.3400, as risk-off flows return on reports of Russia looking to attack Kyiv yet again. The safe-haven US dollar is finding fresh demand ahead of the key US data and NATO meeting.
GBP/USD erases gains below 1.3400 as Russia closes in on Kyiv
GBP/USD is paring back gains while falling below 1.3400, as risk-off flows return on reports of Russia looking to attack Kyiv yet again. The safe-haven US dollar is finding fresh demand ahead of the key US data and NATO meeting.
BTC relief rally targets $45,000 as bulls take control
Bitcoin price suffered a fatal crash to a crucial support level after news of Russia attacking Ukraine spread. This downswing caused the crypto market to crumble, but the recovery seems to be going well.
BABA bounces off $100 after earnings to close above $108
Alibaba shares dropped all the way to $100 on Thursday after China's biggest ecommerce company released fiscal Q3 earnings that beat on the bottom line but missed on the top line.