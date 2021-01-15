WTI drops briefly back below $52.00 amid risk off market conditions

- WTI has been on the back foot on Friday dropping from the high $53.80s to around $52.00.
- Demand concerns amid further lockdown restrictions in Europe, coupled with other global risk-off factors have weighed.
The front-month futures contract for the American benchmark for sweet light crude oil, West Texas Intermediary (WTI), has been on the back foot on the final trading day of the week. In early Friday Asia Pacific trade, WTI futures climbed as high as $53.81, not even 10 cents from the 11-month highs set earlier in the week at $53.90, but have seen substantial downside since then (in fitting with other risk assets). WTI has dropped all the way back to the $52.00 level and printed lows at $51.82. At present, front-month WTI futures trade around $1.50 or close to 3% lower on the day.
Demand concerns
European equity markets just closed with significant losses on Friday (Stoxx 600 -1.0%), weighed by news that distribution of the Pfizer vaccine on the continent will temporarily slow as the company upgrades its European production facilities is being cited as one factor that weighed on sentiment. Moreover, lockdown concerns are also there, with Italy set to toughen lockdown restrictions and Germany look likely to follow suit. Meanwhile, in a blow to airlines, UK PM Boris Johnson just announced the closure of all international travel corridors (i.e. country from which people can enter the UK without a Covid-19 test), amid fears of allowing in international variants.
The above-noted news seems to have weighed on crude oil markets through the channels of 1) concerns that the economic hit caused by lockdown will damage demand for fuel and 2) through WTI correlation to global equity markets (stocks are also lower elsewhere, such as in the USA).
US equity markets are also lower in what seems to be a “sell the fact” reaction to the announcement of US President-elect Joe Biden’s stimulus plan announcement (he announced a $1.9T “rescue” package including a $1400 top-up stimulus cheque for each American, as expected). This, combined with Biden’s “hawkish” tone on taxes (Biden impressed the need for all Americans to pay their fair share) is also being cited as weighing on sentiment and crude oil markets.
Markets still bullish
Note that despite recent downside (WTI has now slipped more than 3% from highs monthly highs close to $54.00), banks are still making bullish calls; JP Morgan is the latest to join the chorus and the bank expects prices overshooting $60 in the near term as the physical market moves into a deficit. With an additional 1M barrel per day in voluntary production cuts from the Saudi Arabians to take effect in February through March, and then expectations for a subsequent strong global rebound in economic activity as the Northern Hemisphere enters summer and major economies approach herd immunity versus the virus, most analysts agree that the risk of under-supplied markets in 2021 is far greater than oversupplied, thus the high degree of bullishness amongst most market participants.
Wti
|Overview
|Today last price
|52.2
|Today Daily Change
|-1.48
|Today Daily Change %
|-2.76
|Today daily open
|53.68
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|49.65
|Daily SMA50
|46.39
|Daily SMA100
|43.04
|Daily SMA200
|39.16
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|53.77
|Previous Daily Low
|52.3
|Previous Weekly High
|52.56
|Previous Weekly Low
|47.26
|Previous Monthly High
|49.43
|Previous Monthly Low
|44.01
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|53.21
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|52.86
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|52.73
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|51.78
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|51.26
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|54.19
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|54.71
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|55.66
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits fresh one-month low amid souring market mood
EUR/USD has been extending its falls and dips below 1.21 as US retail sales badly disappointed and the worsening mood is supporting the safe-haven dollar. Markets digest Biden's stimulus plan. US Consumer Sentiment declined to 59.2 points.
GBP/USD retreats toward 1.36 amid fresh dollar strength
GBP/US has pared its gains and falls toward 1.36 as the dollar gains ground. The UK economy shrank by 2.6% in November, better than estimated. The UK is ramping up its vaccination campaign and PM Johnson is pressured to ease the lockdown.
Gold extends sideways grind near $1,850
The XAU/USD pair registered small daily gains on Thursday but struggled to extend its recovery amid a lack of significant fundamental drivers on Friday. As of writing, the pair was up 0.15% on a daily basis at $1,849.
Forex Today: Markets “sell the fact” on Biden's stimulus, dollar rises, retail sales eyed
Markets are on the back foot after Biden hinted about tax hikes while introducing stimulus. The safe-haven dollar is edging higher despite Powell's pledge to keep monetary policy accommodative.
US Dollar Index pushes higher near 90.60, looks to further data
The greenback, in terms of the US Dollar Index (DXY), extends the upside further and trades at shouting distance from Monday’s tops beyond 90.70 on Friday.