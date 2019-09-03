WTI drops 1.5% towards $ 54 on trade risks, rising OPEC output

- Oil sold-off into US-China trade woes, rising OPEC output
- Stronger USD Index also adds to the downside in oil.
- Markets await API Crude Stocks data and trade-related news.
WTI (futures on Nymex) extends losses into a third straight day today and meanders near the lowest levels in five days just ahead of the 54 handle.
Trade concerns, Dollar dynamics to dominate
The black gold is seen reversing almost half the last week’s rally, as the sentiment continues to remain undermined by escalating US-China trade war that seen having a significant impact on the global economic growth. Markets, therefore, fret that the global economic slowdown could likely weaken the oil demand growth and eventually hurt the prices.
Moreover, persistent broad-based US dollar buying amid trade war fears-led risk-aversion also collaborates to the downbeat tone in the barrel of WTI. A stronger greenback makes the USD-denominated oil more expensive for holders in foreign currencies. The USD index sits near the highest levels seen since May 2017 at 99.35, up +0.40% so far.
Additionally, the prices remain weighed down by the latest report that the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries’ (OPEC) crude oil production rose in August for the first time since the start of 2019 output cutbacks. OPEC output rises for first time since start of 2019 cutbacks – Bloomberg Survey
Attention now turns towards the US weekly Crude Stocks data due later today for fresh direction on the prices. The American Petroleum Institute (API) will publish its data at 2030 GMT. Meanwhile, the Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) US crude inventory data will drop in on Thursday at 1430 GMT, in the wake of the US Labor Day holiday on Monday.
WTI Levels to watch
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|54.20
|Today Daily Change
|-0.50
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.92
|Today daily open
|54.62
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|54.85
|Daily SMA50
|56.45
|Daily SMA100
|57.93
|Daily SMA200
|56.27
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|55.12
|Previous Daily Low
|54.23
|Previous Weekly High
|56.76
|Previous Weekly Low
|52.94
|Previous Monthly High
|58.02
|Previous Monthly Low
|50.51
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|54.57
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|54.78
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|54.19
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|53.77
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|53.3
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|55.08
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|55.55
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|55.97
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades at lowest since 2017 on dollar strength, ahead of Lagarde
EUR/USD has hit new two-year lows below 1.0950 as the greenback gains ground alongside US yields. Incoming ECB President Lagarde will speak shortly. The US and China have yet to schedule new talks.
GBP/USD recovers 1.2000 on Brexit hopes
After hitting the lowest since 2016, GBP/USD bounced over 200 pips ahead of a critical day in parliament. John Bercow, the speaker of the House of Commons, has confirmed that an application for an emergency Brexit debate has been tabled.
USD/JPY refreshes session lows and rebounds, back above 106.00 handle
Increasing demand for safe-haven assets amid turmoil in Europe, no progress in US-China trade talks. US ISM Manufacturing PMI foreseen in August at 51.0 from a previous 51.2. USD/JPY pair holding above 105.90, the weekly low and the immediate support.
Gold: Upside seems more likely to remain capped near 100-hour SMA
Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action on Tuesday and barring a couple of knee-jerk reactions, remained well within a broader trading range held over the past three sessions.
US Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index Preview: Revival is near
The purchasing managers’ index is expected to slip to 51.0 in August from 51.2 in July. The prices paid index is predicted to rise to 46.3 from 45.1. The employment index was 51.7 in July and 54.5 in June.