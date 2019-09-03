WTI drops 1.5% towards $ 54 on trade risks, rising OPEC output

Oil sold-off into US-China trade woes, rising OPEC output

Stronger USD Index also adds to the downside in oil.

Markets await API Crude Stocks data and trade-related news.

WTI (futures on Nymex) extends losses into a third straight day today and meanders near the lowest levels in five days just ahead of the 54 handle.

Trade concerns, Dollar dynamics to dominate

The black gold is seen reversing almost half the last week’s rally, as the sentiment continues to remain undermined by escalating US-China trade war that seen having a significant impact on the global economic growth. Markets, therefore, fret that the global economic slowdown could likely weaken the oil demand growth and eventually hurt the prices.

Moreover, persistent broad-based US dollar buying amid trade war fears-led risk-aversion also collaborates to the downbeat tone in the barrel of WTI. A stronger greenback makes the USD-denominated oil more expensive for holders in foreign currencies. The USD index sits near the highest levels seen since May 2017 at 99.35, up +0.40% so far.

Additionally, the prices remain weighed down by the latest report that the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries’ (OPEC) crude oil production rose in August for the first time since the start of 2019 output cutbacks. OPEC output rises for first time since start of 2019 cutbacks – Bloomberg Survey

Attention now turns towards the US weekly Crude Stocks data due later today for fresh direction on the prices. The American Petroleum Institute (API) will publish its data at 2030 GMT. Meanwhile, the Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) US crude inventory data will drop in on Thursday at 1430 GMT, in the wake of the US Labor Day holiday on Monday.

WTI Levels to watch