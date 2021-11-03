WTI down sharply to $80.00 level, biggest one-day drop since August

- Oil prices have dropped sharply in recent trade, with WTI now at $80.00 and down about $3.0 n the day.
- News that Iran/EU/US nuclear talks will restart at the end of the month has exacerbated the drop.
Oil prices have been dropping sharply in recent trade. Front-month futures contracts for the American benchmark for sweet light crude oil, West Texas Intermediary or WTI, has now dropped back to $80.00 per barrel level for the first time since mid-October. As things stand, WTI is down about $3.0 or more than 3.5% on the day, the largest percentage drop in one day since early August.
News that Iran and the EU (and indirectly, the US) will return to the negotiating table regarding Iran and the US rejoining the 2015 nuclear pact, thus paving the way for the removal of sanctions that limit Iranian oil exports, is being cited as weighing on the price action. Talks will begin again on the 29th of November. Iran might be able to increase output by as much as 2M barrels per day if the sanctions are lifted, which would go some way to closing the current gap between the global supply of oil and the global demand for oil.
A stop run/technical selling may also have contributed to the pace of the recent drop; $81.00 was a key area of support that had held up on multiple occasions over the last two weeks and there may have been a number of stops in the $80.00-$81.00 region that got triggered. Also, when WTI broke below $82.00, it appears to have also dropped under a long-term upwards trendline, which may have also exacerbated the selling pressure.
Bearish Inventory Data
Prior to the acceleration of the sell-off in crude oil markets over the last few hours, prices had already been trading substantially lower on the day. Weekly Private API inventory data showed larger than expected build in both crude oil and distillate stocks in the US on Tuesday and official inventory data from the US EIA on Wednesday confirmed these builds. According to the EIA, crude oil inventories rose by 3.3M barrels. Market commentators said the bigger than expected build in crude oil stocks weighed on crude oil prices on Wednesday, though it should be noted that, according to the EIA, gasoline stocks fell to their lowest since 2017 and crude oil stocks at the Cushing Oklahoma storage hub were at their lowest in three years.
OPEC+
This is indicative of the fact that global oil market conditions remain tight, with global demand now thought to be back above 100M barrels per day, while supply continues to lag by a few million barrels per day as OPEC+ increases output at a slower pace than the recent recovery in demand. For this reason, some might see Wednesday’s drop in crude oil prices as a good dip-buying opportunity. But the proximity of Thursday’s OPEC+ meeting might keep traders hesitant.
The cartel is not expected to cave to international pressure to increase oil output at a faster pace and various member state oil ministers have signaled that they think it appropriate to stick to the current plan whereby output is lifted at a pace of 400K barrels per day/month. They might cite the recent outbreak of Covid-19 infections (which is touted to already be more widespread than at any other time since the initial outbreak in 2020), which threatens to send the country back into a nationwide lockdown, as a reason for their cautious approach.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies around 1.1600 as Powell takes the wind out of dollar's sails
EUR/USD clings to modest daily gains around 1.1600 as the dollar is having a difficult time outperforming its major rivals. Following the Fed's decision to reduce asset purchases by $15 billion per month, Chairman Powell emphasized that the liftoff test is not met on employment goal.
GBP/USD continues to push higher toward 1.3700
GBP/USD extended its daily upside in the late American session toward 1.3700. The greenback is struggling to preserve its strength as FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell reminds markets that the end of asset purchases won't necessarily mean an automatic rate hike.
Gold recovers modestly to $1,770 area during Powell's presser
Gold suffered heavy losses during the American session and dropped to $1,760 area before staging a modest rebound. The Fed decided to reduce its asset purchases by $15 billion as expected and FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated that it's not time to raise rates.
Shiba Inu to provide the last buy opportunity before SHIB price doubles again
Shiba Inu price has been consolidating since it hit a new all-time high on October 28. So far, SHIB has been hovering around a crucial barrier, showing indecision among buyers and sellers.
Fed Quick Analysis: Three hawkish taper twists set to lift dollar Premium
The devil is in the details – while the Fed has been preparing markets for its tapering decision for months, there are still three hawkish twists that could push the dollar higher.