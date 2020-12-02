  • Oil dropped as US inventory report showed weakening of demnd. 
  • OPEC failed to agree over an extension of output cuts on Monday.

Oil prices fell below $44 on Wednesday, extending the weekly drop, on the evidence of weakening demand conditions in the US

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude, a North American oil benchmark, printed a low of $43.92 after Tuesday's 1.74% decline from $45.08 to $44.55. 

The US oil inventories rose 4.146 million barrels in the week ended Nov. 27, the American Petroleum Institute (API) data showed on Tuesday. Analysts had projected an inventory draw of 2.358 million barrels for the week. The API reported a bigger-than-expected oil inventory of 3.8 million barrels in the preceding week. 

The data shows a decline in US oil demand amid the resurgence of coronavirus. 

The bearish inventory data, coupled with the OPEC's decision to end a meeting on Monday without a decision on its production plans for 2021 and delay a meeting set for Tuesday until later in the week, weighed over oil prices. 

The dollar index, which tracks the value of the greenback against majors, fell to 91.24, the lowest level since April 2018, on renewed expectations for additional US fiscal stimulus. That, however, failed to put a bid under oil prices

Technical levels

WTI

Overview
Today last price 44.12
Today Daily Change -0.52
Today Daily Change % -1.16
Today daily open 44.64
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 42.23
Daily SMA50 40.63
Daily SMA100 40.94
Daily SMA200 36.73
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 45.77
Previous Daily Low 44.22
Previous Weekly High 46.31
Previous Weekly Low 42.34
Previous Monthly High 46.31
Previous Monthly Low 33.85
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 44.81
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 45.17
Daily Pivot Point S1 43.98
Daily Pivot Point S2 43.33
Daily Pivot Point S3 42.43
Daily Pivot Point R1 45.53
Daily Pivot Point R2 46.43
Daily Pivot Point R3 47.08

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

