WTI depreciates to near $77.90 as higher borrowing costs could dampen oil demand globally

- WTI price declines as oil concerns over oil demand emerge due to prolonging higher rates.
- Crude oil prices received support due to escalated tension in the Middle East.
- API Weekly Crude Oil Stock posted 7.168 million barrels against the expected 4.298 million barrels.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil price opened with a gap-up but edged lower to around $77.90 per barrel on Thursday. The heightened geopolitical conflict in the Middle East is raising concerns about potential supply disruptions, thus contributing to strengthening the prices of Crude oil.
Yemen's Houthi rebels have claimed responsibility for attacking an Israeli cargo vessel. Additionally, on Monday, the Houthi group launched drone and missile strikes on four shipping vessels in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab Strait. On Tuesday, the United States once again vetoed a draft resolution at the United Nations Security Council concerning the Israel-Hamas conflict, thereby blocking a call for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.
However, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Minutes reflected concerns regarding interest rate cuts, indicating a preference for maintaining higher borrowing costs to address persistent inflationary pressures. This stance has tempered the strength of oil prices, as higher borrowing costs tend to dampen economic activity in the largest oil-consuming country, the United States (US), resulting in lower oil demand.
The Federal Reserve's policymakers may adopt a hawkish stance, influenced by the higher Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI) figures from January. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the probability of a Federal Reserve rate cut has significantly decreased to 4.5% for March and to 29.8% for May. While there is a slight decrease in the likelihood of a cut in June, with a probability of 52.2% compared to 53.3% previously, the probability of a rate cut has increased for July, rising to 37.4% from the previous 33.4%.
Crude oil prices face pressure as the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a higher-than-expected Crude Oil Stock figure of 7.168 million barrels for the week ending February 16, compared to the expected 4.298 million barrels. The previous week's figure was 8.520 million barrels. Investors await the release of the US Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) Crude Oil Stocks Change later in the North American session for further insights into inventory levels.
WTI US OIL: additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|77.93
|Today Daily Change
|0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|77.91
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|76.25
|Daily SMA50
|74.3
|Daily SMA100
|76.64
|Daily SMA200
|77.55
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|77.92
|Previous Daily Low
|76.26
|Previous Weekly High
|78.47
|Previous Weekly Low
|75.51
|Previous Monthly High
|79.19
|Previous Monthly Low
|69.41
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|77.29
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|76.89
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|76.8
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|75.69
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|75.13
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|78.47
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|79.03
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|80.14
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
