WTI declines below $60.00 on firmer US Dollar

West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil benchmark, is trading around $59.90 during the early Asian trading hours on Tuesday. The WTI declines amid the stronger US Dollar (USD) and concerns about global energy demand. Traders brace for the American Petroleum Institute (API) weekly crude oil stock report and the OPEC monthly oil market report for November, which will be released on Wednesday.

Concerns about energy demand weigh on oil prices, as Saudi Arabia last Thursday cut the price of its major crude grade to Asia for delivery next month to the lowest level in 11 months.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) announced earlier this month that the group will raise production by 137,000 barrels per day (bpd) in December but will then pause the production hikes in the first quarter (Q1) next year, fueling fears of a global glut.

On the other hand, signs of progress towards ending the US government shutdown could provide some support to the WTI price. On Sunday, a group of eight Senate Democrats broke with their party to vote with Republicans to advance a bill to reopen the government.

US President Donald Trump on Monday voiced support for a bipartisan agreement to end the US shutdown, a significant step that makes it likely the government will reopen within days. Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader John Thune said that he expects Trump to sign it into law once Congress passes the legislation.