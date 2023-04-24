- WTI increased due to optimism for higher fuel demand during China’s holiday travel season.
- OPEC+ producer group’s planned supply cuts may tighten the oil market.
- WTI Price Analysis: Neutral to downward bias remains as oil dips below crucial EMAs.
In the mid-Monday North American session, WTI crude oil prices continued to climb, trading at $78.78 per barrel, marking a gain of 1.13%. The price has pierced the 20 and 50-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), indicating bullish momentum, with buyers now setting their sights on the $80.00 per barrel mark.
Growing optimism that China’s May Day holiday will increase travel and fuel demand boosted the market. Booking for overseas trips for the May Day holiday continued to recover, but numbers remain far from reaching pre-Covid levels. Although oil prices jumped, the uneven economic recovery in China from the Covid-19 pandemic keeps oil prices fluctuating.
In addition to the anticipated boost in demand from China’s holiday season, OPEC+ production cuts have also contributed to the rise of WTI crude oil prices. The group plans to continue shrinking output as they meet again in May 2023.
Another factor underpinning WTI’s rise is that Iraq’s northern oil exports are showing few signs of restarting after a month of standstill, as an agreement between Baghdad and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has not yet been fully resolved, according to four sources.
WTI Technical Analysis
WTI remains neutral to downward biased after falling below the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). The recent dip below $80.00 a barrel exacerbated a drop beneath the crucial EMAs, at around the $77.29-$78.44 area. But, overall US Dollar (USD) weakness, China’s holiday lifted oil prices higher. Upside risks lie at $80.00, followed by the 200-day EMA at $81.75. Conversely, it could extend its losses beneath the 50-day EMA at $77.29.
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|78.76
|Today Daily Change
|0.84
|Today Daily Change %
|1.08
|Today daily open
|77.92
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|78.32
|Daily SMA50
|76.41
|Daily SMA100
|76.94
|Daily SMA200
|82.15
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|78.34
|Previous Daily Low
|76.69
|Previous Weekly High
|82.61
|Previous Weekly Low
|76.69
|Previous Monthly High
|80.99
|Previous Monthly Low
|64.39
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|77.71
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|77.32
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|76.96
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|76
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|75.31
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|78.61
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|79.3
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|80.26
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
