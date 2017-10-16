WTI Crude Oil: Oil rises 2% amid Iraq Turmoil

WTI Crude Oil: Oil rises 2% amid Iraq TurmoilBy FXStreet Team
The futures for WTI Crude oil jumped more than 1.5% to trade at $52.30 on Monday as Iraq's national army pushed forward overnight deeper into the area of oil rich city of Kirkuk.
The Iraq’s army is fighting to regain tight control of the Kirkuk area after Kurds voted for independence in a referendum last month.
Within oil producing cartel (OPEC) Iraq is the second-biggest producer and the areas of Iraq controlled by Kurdish minority are among the most productive in the country well equipped with energy infrastructure.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.