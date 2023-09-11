- WTI trades at $86.62, bolstered by Saudi Arabia and Russia’s commitment to cut production by 1.3 million barrels until year-end.
- Positive economic data from China and potential end of negative interest rates in Japan support oil prices.
- Upcoming US CPI data could influence WTI prices, as they may signal further rate hikes.
Western Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil benchmark, remains steady at around yearly highs on supply oil cuts, while recent data from China painted a positive outlook in the global second largest economy. WTI is trading at $86.62 after hitting a daily high of $87.61.
US crude oil benchmark remains buoyant as Saudi-Russian supply cuts and upbeat Chinese economic outlook offset potential headwinds from central banks
Oil prices will likely remain underpinned by the supply cuts established by Saudi Arabia and Russia, which committed to slashing production by 1.3 million barrens combined until the end of the year.
Meanwhile, upbeat economic data from China from a deflationary scenario improved investors’ sentiment toward its economic recovery, a tailwind for global oil prices. That, alongside words from the Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda mentioning a possible end for negative interest rates, underpinned the US Dollar, which is downward pressured, changing hands below the 105.00 figure, as reported by the US Dollar Index (DXY).
Another factor that keeps the WTI price afloat is storms and floods in Eastern Lybia, which triggered the closure of four major oil export ports since Saturday.
In the meantime, a tranche of macroeconomic data could dent oil’s demand, as a major central bank and inflationary data from the US could warrant further tightening is needed. The European Central Bank (ECB) will announce its monetary policy decision on Thursday. A day earlier, the US would reveal the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which could undermine WTI price on expectations for additional rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve if it comes above estimates.
Aside from this, data from the International Energy Agency (IEA) and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is due this week. Last month, the former cut its 2024 oil demand growth to 1 million barrels per day, while OPEC kept its 2.25 million barrels per day demand growth projection unchanged.
WTI Price Action – Daily chart
WTI Key Technical Levels
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|87.02
|Today Daily Change
|0.31
|Today Daily Change %
|0.36
|Today daily open
|86.71
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|82.09
|Daily SMA50
|79.42
|Daily SMA100
|75.5
|Daily SMA200
|76.22
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|87.38
|Previous Daily Low
|85.66
|Previous Weekly High
|87.56
|Previous Weekly Low
|84.58
|Previous Monthly High
|84.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|77.53
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|86.72
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|86.32
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|85.79
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|84.86
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|84.06
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|87.51
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|88.31
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|89.23
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits six-day highs above 1.0750
EUR/USD broke above 1.0750, reaching the highest level in six days, supported by Dollar weakness. The US Dollar Index is ending an eight-day positive streak. Stocks in Europe and Wall Street are trading higher.
GBP/USD prints fresh daily highs near 1.2550
Boosted by a weaker US Dollar and increased risk appetite, GBP/USD reached fresh four-day highs at 1.2544. The UK is set to release employment data on Tuesday. On Wednesday UK GDP data and US CPI are due.
Gold price consolidates as investors eye inflation data
Gold price (XAU/USD) struggles to find a direction as investors await the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for August. The precious metal remains sideways despite the US Dollar delivering a corrective move, while investors digest global slowdown fears.
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong’s stablecoin hot take: Flatcoin linked to CPI
Coinbase CEO, Brian Armstrong, told Yahoo Finance in an interview that the next iteration in stablecoins is flatcoin. While stablecoins like USD Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC) are backed by fiat currencies.
S&P 500: Week hinges on Wednesday’s CPI release, but traders eye Oracle earnings
The S&P 500 lost 1.3% last week but attempted to rebound on Friday though the index lost much of its gains toward the end of its session. The market is more sanguine on Monday, and the S&P 500 advanced 0.4% at the open.