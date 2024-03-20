WTI corrects to near $82.40 on profit booking, eyes on FOMC monetary policy

- WTI price inches lower on market caution ahead of Fed decision.
- The higher US Dollar dampens Crude oil demand.
- API Weekly Crude Oil Stock declined by 1.519 million barrels, contrasting with the previous decrease of 5.521 million barrels.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil price edges lower to near $82.40 per barrel during the Asian trading hours on Wednesday, as Crude oil prices corrected from recent highs, with investors booking profits. Additionally, the market has adopted a cautious stance ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision. The higher US Dollar (USD) is also making oil more expensive for countries with different currencies, thereby impacting oil demand.
Market analysts have highlighted Ukraine's drone strikes on Russian oil refineries, which account for at least 10% of Russia’s total oil processing capacity. Although Crude oil prices reached near five-month highs on Tuesday due to supply concerns. However, the drop in Russian refining capacity has led to an increase in Crude oil exports from Russia, according to Reuters.
However, the American Petroleum Institute reported the Weekly Crude Oil Stock for the week ending on March 15, fell by 1.519 million barrels compared to the expected increase of 0.077 million barrels and the previous decrease of 5.521 million barrels.
Energy pipeline company Enbridge is considering expanding the capacity of its Gray Oak oil pipeline by 80,000 barrels per day (bpd) in 2024, with the possibility of adding another 40,000 bpd in 2025, according to Reuters. Originally, the company had planned to increase capacity by 200,000 bpd for the Texas pipeline, but in February, it revised its target to between 100,000 bpd and 200,000 bpd.
Meanwhile, Iraq has announced intentions to reduce its crude exports to 3.3 million bpd in the coming months to comply with its OPEC+ quota. Additionally, Saudi Arabia has experienced a second consecutive monthly decline in Crude exports.
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|82.46
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|82.46
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|78.75
|Daily SMA50
|76.56
|Daily SMA100
|75.55
|Daily SMA200
|78.26
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|83.05
|Previous Daily Low
|81.76
|Previous Weekly High
|81.05
|Previous Weekly Low
|76.5
|Previous Monthly High
|79.27
|Previous Monthly Low
|71.46
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|82.56
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|82.25
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|81.8
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|81.13
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|80.5
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|83.09
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|83.72
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|84.38
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
