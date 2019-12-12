WTI consolidates Wednesday’s volatile moves below $ 59, eyes on tariffs

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • Oil defends bids in Asia, but remains just below the 59 handle.
  • OPEC forecast limit the negative impact of US crude stocks build.
  • Markets eagerly await the US decision on the Dec. 15 tariffs.

WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) extends its overnight consolidation phase just below the 59 handle in Asia this Thursday, as the dust settles following a volatile Wednesday’s trading session. The black gold enjoyed a wild ride a day before, initially rising above the 59 handle after the OPEC, in its monthly report, forecasts a supply deficit next year. However, the upside was quickly reversed, as the prices witnessed a sharp drop to three-day lows of 58.12 on a surprise build in the US Crude Stocks data, as published by the Energy Information Administration (EIA).

The EIA showed that the US crude stockpiles last week rose unexpectedly, gaining more than 800,000 barrels against a forecast for a 2.8 million barrels decline. The barrel of WTI staged a solid comeback in the US last session after the dovish FOMC event triggered an extensive broad US dollar sell-off. A weaker US dollar makes the USD-denominated oil attractive for holders in foreign currencies.

Looking ahead, the prices will take fresh cues from any developments on the US-China trade front, with the key US decision on the Dec.15 tariffs eagerly awaited for fresh near-term direction in the prices.

WTI Technical levels to consider

WTI

Overview
Today last price 58.86
Today Daily Change 0.07
Today Daily Change % 0.12
Today daily open 58.8
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 57.72
Daily SMA50 56.1
Daily SMA100 55.98
Daily SMA200 57.7
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 59.25
Previous Daily Low 58.11
Previous Weekly High 59.9
Previous Weekly Low 55.41
Previous Monthly High 58.76
Previous Monthly Low 54.12
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 58.55
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 58.81
Daily Pivot Point S1 58.19
Daily Pivot Point S2 57.58
Daily Pivot Point S3 57.05
Daily Pivot Point R1 59.33
Daily Pivot Point R2 59.86
Daily Pivot Point R3 60.47

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

