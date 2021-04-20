WTI consolidates gains around $64 after rising to fresh monthly highs

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • WTI rose to its highest level since March 18 at $64.35.
  • Libya declared force majeure on exports from Hariga port. 
  • Focus shits to API's Weekly Crude Oil Stock data. 

Following last week's impressive rally, crude oil prices started the new week on a firm footing and the barrel of West Texas Intermediate gained 0.65% on Monday.

Focus shits to US oil inventory data

With Libya declaring force majeure on exports from Hariga port and saying that additional measures could be taking on other facilities, WTI continued to push higher and touched its best level in a month at $64.35 on Tuesday. Currently, WTI is consolidating its daily gains around $64, rising 0.8% on a daily basis.

Later in the week, the American Petroleum Institue's (API) and the US Energy Information's (EIA) weekly crude oil inventories data will be looked upon for fresh impetus. 

In the meantime, the sharp increase witnessed in coronavirus cases in Asia, especially in India, forces investors to adopt a cautious stance with regards to energy demand recovery outlook and limits crude oil's gains for the time being.

Technical levels to watch for

WTI

Overview
Today last price 64.04
Today Daily Change 0.51
Today Daily Change % 0.80
Today daily open 63.53
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 60.56
Daily SMA50 61.34
Daily SMA100 55.65
Daily SMA200 48.24
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 63.68
Previous Daily Low 62.67
Previous Weekly High 63.93
Previous Weekly Low 58.77
Previous Monthly High 67.87
Previous Monthly Low 57.27
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 63.3
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 63.06
Daily Pivot Point S1 62.9
Daily Pivot Point S2 62.28
Daily Pivot Point S3 61.89
Daily Pivot Point R1 63.92
Daily Pivot Point R2 64.31
Daily Pivot Point R3 64.93

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

