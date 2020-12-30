WTI clings to gains near mid-$48.00s, lacks follow-through

  • WTI crude oil gained traction for the second consecutive session on Wednesday.
  • The uptick was supported by data showing a larger fall in US crude oil inventories.
  • Hopes for a recovery in the fuel demand remained supportive of the positive move.

WTI crude oil held on to its intraday gains and was last seen hovering near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $48.40-50 region.

A combination of supporting factors assisted spot prices to build on the previous day's positive move and gain some follow-through traction for the second consecutive session on Wednesday. Oil prices remained supported by Tuesday's data from the American Petroleum Institute (API), which showed a bigger-than-expected decline in US crude oil inventories.

Apart from this, optimism about the likelihood of additional financial aid package and a strong global economic recovery in 2021 boosted hopes for a recovery in the fuel demand. This, along with a broad-based US dollar weakness, provided an additional boost to dollar-denominated commodities and remained supportive of the intraday uptick for crude oil prices.

In fact, the key USD Index weakened further below the 90.00 psychological mark and slumped to fresh multi-year lows amid the prevalent upbeat market mood. The already stronger global risk sentiment got an additional boost after UK regulators approved the use of the AstraZeneca/Oxford coronavirus vaccine, lessening demand for the safe-haven USD.

Despite the supporting factors, the positive move lacked any strong bullish conviction amid relatively thin trading conditions on the back of year-end holiday season. This, in turn, warrants some caution for bullish traders and makes it prudent to wait for some follow-through buying before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move.

Technical levels to watch

WTI

Overview
Today last price 48.47
Today Daily Change 0.42
Today Daily Change % 0.87
Today daily open 48.05
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 47.21
Daily SMA50 43.44
Daily SMA100 42.1
Daily SMA200 37.63
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 48.4
Previous Daily Low 47.69
Previous Weekly High 49.26
Previous Weekly Low 46.19
Previous Monthly High 46.31
Previous Monthly Low 33.85
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 48.13
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 47.96
Daily Pivot Point S1 47.69
Daily Pivot Point S2 47.34
Daily Pivot Point S3 46.98
Daily Pivot Point R1 48.41
Daily Pivot Point R2 48.76
Daily Pivot Point R3 49.12

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

