- WTI is trading above $90.00 and has gained more than 2% weekly.
- The US government reported that oil-related products contracted, a tailwind for oil prices.
- WTI remains neutral, but a break above $93,62, could send oil rallying to the 200-day EMA.
Western Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil benchmark, rises close to 2% as the US Dollar weakens ahead of the Fed’s decision, while stockpiles in the US declined as refineries increased activity as the winter season looms. At the time of writing, WTI is trading at $90.13 per barrel after hitting a daily low of $87.76.
According to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), most oil-related products, like gasoline and distillates, shrank, increasing analysts’ worries that an end of releases from the US reserves would tighten the markets.
Sources cited by Reuters said that “Every week that goes by, the US is drawing hydrocarbon inventories, and that leads to the question of where does the industry turn when there are no more supplies from strategic petroleum reserve releases.“
Meanwhile, production by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) fell in October, while the European countries’ oil embargo on Russia, set to kick in on December 5, would likely keep oil prices edging north.
However, China’s Covid-19 zero tolerance restrictions and broad US Dollar strength keep oil prices somewhat controlled, though once the Federal Reserve pauses, if it does, the WTI uptrend could resume.
WTI Price Analysis: Technical outlook
WTI is neutral-to-upward biased, though the 100 and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) would be challenging resistance levels to surpass, each at around $92.50 and $98.37. The Relative Strength Index (RSI), at bullish territory with an upward slope, would open the door for a test to October’s high at $93.62, which, if it gives way, could open the door for a test of the 200-day EMA. On the flip side, if WTI slides below $87.42, a fall toward the 50-day EMA at $86.36 is on the cards.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls toward 0.9850 ahead of Fed decisions
EUR/USD came under modest bearish pressure in the American session and declined toward 0.9850. Markets seem to have turned cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve's rate announcement and FOMC Chairman Powell's comments on the policy outlook.
GBP/USD extends slide below 1.1500 as dollar rebounds
GBP/USD has continued to stretch lower after having dropped below 1.1500 in the second half of the day on Wednesday. The dollar managed to regather its strength ahead of the Fed's policy announcements, forcing the pair to stay under modest bearish pressure.
Gold retreats below $1,650, eyes on Fed
Gold has lost its traction and declined below $1,650 after having climbed toward $1,660 earlier in the day. Investors may have decided to book their profits while gearing up for the Fed's rate decision. Meanwhile, the 10-year US T-bond yield holds steady above 4%.
Deribit loses $28 million worth of cryptocurrencies to a hack
Deribit, a cryptocurrency exchange focused on options trading, announced on November 2 that its hot wallets were compromised. The exchange confirmed that they suffered a loss is $28 million.
Federal Reserve Preview: Dollar buying opportunity? Why Powell is unlikely to cement a pivot Premium
Is it the Federal Reserve's last hurrah? That notion of an upcoming slowdown in US rate hikes has been supporting equities and weighing on the US dollar during the bank's blackout period.