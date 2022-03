WTI choppy in low $100s, clings to large intra-day losses after US SPR announcement

The US SPR release aside, crude oil traders have also had plenty of other themes to monitor on Thursday. As expected, OPEC+ agreed on a 432K barrel per day (BPD) output quota hike from May, resisting continued calls from major oil-importing/consuming nations for the likes of Saudi Arabia and the UAE to lift output at a faster pace. Meanwhile, optimism regarding progress in Russo-Ukraine peace talks has waned a little as Russian attacks have continued and officials expressed skepticism. For now, these two factors seem to be underpinning WTI above the $100 mark.

Opposition politicians/commentators accused the White House of timing the release specifically to attempt to lower gas prices right before the November mid-term elections and, in doing so, jeopardizing long-term US energy security. Analysts at Goldman Sachs said the move would help the oil market rebalance in 2022, but was cautioned that it wasn’t a permanent fix and “would therefore not resolve the structural supply deficit, years in the making”.

Choppy conditions in global oil markets have continued during US trading hours, with prices continuing to trade with sharp on-the-day losses after the White House issued a statement confirming recent speculation regarding a historic crude oil reserve release. The White House said that it would be releasing 1M barrels of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) every day for the next six months and that it would then restock the SPR once prices are lower. Front-month WTI futures currently trade in the $102.00s, down slightly less than $5 on the day after earlier finding strong support in the $100 area.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.