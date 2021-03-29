WTI choppy above $60.00 as traders look ahead to this week’s OPEC+ meeting

- WTI has seen two-way price action over the last few hours, swinging between sub-$59.50 and close to $62.00 levels.
- The Ever Given is no longer blocking the Suez Canal, but the crude oil market reaction has been limited.
- Oil traders are looking ahead to this week’s OPEC+ meeting and further pandemic developments in the US and EU.
Front-month futures contracts for West Texas Intermediary (WTI), the American benchmark for sweet light crude oil, have seen two-way price action over the last few hours, swinging between sub-$59.50 and close to $62.00 levels. At present, WTI trades close to $61.00 and is flat on the day, with WTI still stick within last week’s $57.50-$62.00 ranges. With WTI having seemingly found decent support ahead of its 50-day moving average in the low-$59.00s, short-term crude oil market bulls might now be looking for a move back towards the 21-day moving average at just above $62.50, though that would require a break back to the north of last week’s range, the top of which sits at $62.00.
Driving the day
The news that the Suez Canal is finally unblocked, with the Ever Given having resumed its journey after being grounded for over a week, does not seem to have had a lasting impact on crude oil markets. The main event of the week as far as crude oil markets are concerned will be the OPEC+ meeting; recent higher than usual levels of crude oil market volatility might well continue heading into the meeting as various OPEC+ sources leak the varied viewpoints of cartel members going into discussions. Most agree that another hike in output at this point is unlikely given 1) demand concerns in Europe and elsewhere as a result of the return to lockdown and 2) the recent sharp drop in prices from monthly highs (WTI currently trades more than 13% below its March high of just under $68.00) – OPEC sources said last Wednesday that a rollover of current production levels is the most likely outcome.
But aside from OPEC+, demand-side factors will also be in focus. The news out of Europe remains downbeat, with most EU countries having toughened restrictions substantially already as the bloc scrambles to slow the third wave of Covid-19 cases, but the trajectory of the pandemic on the continent continues to point towards tougher restrictions ahead. German Chancellor Angela Merkel is reportedly prepared to force lenient states to toughen restrictions using federal law if needed.
Meanwhile, while the news in the UK is good (cases, deaths and hospitalisations still very low and the economy on track for re-opening), the news in the US is getting worse. Covid-19 cases are starting to steadily rise, driven by increasing dominance of the B.1.1.7 Covid-19 strain, which was first detected in Kent, UK and is now known to be up to 70% more transmissible than the original Covid-19 virus and up to 30% deadlier. The US Centre for Disease Control (CDC) is worried; the CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said that some states are opening up at a rate that CDC would not recommend, and she will be speaking to state governors on Tuesday. The hope is that a rise in cases will not result in a rise in deaths, with the most vulnerable adults in the US having now been vaccinated. But deaths have risen a little and concerns about hospitals becoming overwhelmed again could well trigger the reimposition of restrictions. As has been the case in Europe, this would be terrible for short-term crude oil demand.
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|61.15
|Today Daily Change
|0.40
|Today Daily Change %
|0.66
|Today daily open
|60.75
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|62.53
|Daily SMA50
|59.15
|Daily SMA100
|52.91
|Daily SMA200
|46.68
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|61.35
|Previous Daily Low
|58.33
|Previous Weekly High
|62.02
|Previous Weekly Low
|57.27
|Previous Monthly High
|63.72
|Previous Monthly Low
|51.6
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|60.2
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|59.48
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|58.94
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|57.12
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|55.92
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|61.95
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|63.16
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|64.97
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD suffers from risk-off mood, European covid concerns
EUR/USD remains suppressed under 1.18, as the safe-haven dollar gains some ground in the fallout of a hedge fund liquidation and despite the reopening of the Suez Canal. Rising coronavirus cases in France and Germany are weighing on the euro.
GBP/USD clings to gains above 1.38 amid the UK's reopening
GBP/USD is trading above 1.38, off the highs but up on the day. The UK loosened some of its restrictions as the vaccination campaign yields results. The broader market mood is mixed.
Mainstream adoption bolstered as Visa supports cryptocurrency transactions
Visa confirms support for Ethereum based USD Coin transactions following increasing demand. Bitcoin starts to close the gap toward $60,000 after breaking out of a descending parallel channel.
S&P 500: Futures lower as fire sale hits media and bank stocks
Bank stocks struggle in Europe as rumours swirl of forced margin call liquidations on Friday. IPO Edge reported several investment banks with links to Archegos Capital Management were behind the sharp sell-offs in TMT stocks on Friday with ViacomCBS and Discovery shedding nearly 30%.
XAU/USD drops back towards $1700, breaking out of prior range
Spot gold (XAU/USD) prices have been on the back foot in recent trade, with spot prices breaking to the south of last week’s $1720s-$1740s range, though remaining supported to the north of the $1700 level.