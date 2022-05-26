WTI breaks out of three-day consoldation near $110, eyes test of last week’s mid-$115 highs

- WTI has managed a bullish break after three days of consolidating around $110 and is looking to test last week’s highs.
- Traders are citing a combination of factors, including US demand, EU/Russia sanctions and OPEC+ production woes as supportive.
Oil prices broke out of a three-day consolidation pattern on Thursday, with front-month WTI futures leaping into the $114s per barrel from earlier session lows closer to $110. The more than $3.50 gain seen on Thursday is the largest move of the week yet, with WTI now eyeing a test of last earlier monthly highs in the $115s, plus the late March highs in the $116s. There wasn’t one specific catalyst/fundamental development to drive the upside. Rather, the gains really got going upon the open of the COMEX crude oil pit from 13:00 GMT, after which time its not uncommon to see a spike in volumes.
Market commentators/commodity analysts cited a combination of bullish factors as supporting prices on Thursday. Firstly, there is a lot of chatter about rising demand in the US as the peak driving season approaches (most define peak US driving season as starting with the coming Memorial Day weekend and going into September). So far, despite high prices, gasoline demand and vehicle miles traveled has remained robust.
Secondly, various EU officials have pushed back against recent pessimism being expressed by Hungarian officials about how soon a deal on an EU embargo on Russian oil imports can be reached. European Council President Charles Michel on Wednesday said he was confident a deal could be struck between the EU/Hungary prior to the upcoming EU Council Summit on 30 May. German Finance Minister Robert Habeck also said a deal could be struck in the coming days, or else Germany would look to “other instruments”.
Moreover, OPEC+ and its production woes have been in focus. Sources told Reuters on Thursday that, as expected, the group will proceed with its usual policy of lifting output quotas by 432,000 barrels per day (BPD) each month. The cartel has been unable to meet these output hike targets for months, initially owing to the struggles faced by smaller OPEC producers (mainly in Africa), but now more recently as Russian output drops due to Western sanctions following its invasion of Ukraine.
A recent Reuters report said OPEC+ missed its output target by 2.6M BPD in April, with Russia accounting for half of the miss. Production woes are only expected to have worsened in May. Finally, macro flows are also helping crude oil prices on Thursday, with gains being seen on Wall Street as traders pare back on hawkish Fed bets in wake of Wednesday’s Fed meeting minutes and Thursday’s underwhelming US GDP figures. Bulls will be confident that WTI’s pattern of printing higher highs and lower lows that has been in play over the past few weeks will continue, meaning a likely break higher towards $120 before some likely profit-taking.
WTI US Oil
|Overview
|Today last price
|112.55
|Today Daily Change
|2.63
|Today Daily Change %
|2.39
|Today daily open
|109.92
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|106.67
|Daily SMA50
|104.34
|Daily SMA100
|97.95
|Daily SMA200
|86.19
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|110.84
|Previous Daily Low
|108.48
|Previous Weekly High
|113.18
|Previous Weekly Low
|102.99
|Previous Monthly High
|109.13
|Previous Monthly Low
|92.65
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.94
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.38
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.66
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|107.39
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106.3
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|111.01
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|112.1
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|113.36
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
