- Oil prices trim losses after bouncing up from $82.55.
- Concerns about the Chinese zero-COVID policy are hurting crude oil.
- The lower US oil reserves have avoided a further decline in prices.
WTI futures have picked up following a negative market opening on Monday. The West Texas intermediate retreated to $82.55 lows on the Asian and early European sessions to pare losses during the US session and return to the $84.70 area.
Concerns about China’s Zero-COVID policy
The confirmation of Chinese President Xi Jinping for an unprecedented third time over the weekend has hit crude prices. Investors are wary that his commitment to the Zero-COVID policy may lead to new lockdowns in the country that will, ultimately, depress demand for oil from the world’s major importer.
In this scenario, the upbeat Chinese GDP, which has shown a 3.9% yearly growth in the third quarter, beating market expectations of a 3.4% increase, has been practically unnoticed,
On the other hand, a European ban on Russian crude oil, expected to come into effect in December, as part of a new set of sanctions, for the Ukrainian war, is providing some support, as the eurozone leaders struggle to find alternative providers ahead of the winter.
Furthermore, official data revealed last week that the US Strategic Petroleum reserves have dropped to their lowest level since 1984 in the week of October 14th, while the EIA reported a 1.725M decline in crude oil inventories in the same week. These figures have avoided a sharper decline in crude prices.
Technical levels to watch
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|84.28
|Today Daily Change
|-0.63
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.74
|Today daily open
|84.91
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|84.53
|Daily SMA50
|86.39
|Daily SMA100
|94.18
|Daily SMA200
|97.31
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|85.66
|Previous Daily Low
|82.96
|Previous Weekly High
|86.94
|Previous Weekly Low
|81.29
|Previous Monthly High
|90.14
|Previous Monthly Low
|76.08
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|84.63
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|83.99
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|83.36
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|81.81
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|80.66
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|86.07
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|87.22
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|88.77
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
