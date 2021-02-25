WTI battles $63.50 amid US output slump, reflation buzz

- A 10% drop in US crude output powers WTI to fresh yearly highs.
- Reflation trade drives US Treasury yields through the roof.
- OPEC+ weighing a slight output increase limits the advance.
WTI (futures on NYMEX) has reversed to near the $63.50 region after refreshing 13-month highs at $63.78 in the last hour.
The pullback could be seen as sign of slight bullish exhaustion, as the buyers catch a breath before gathering pace for a break above the $64 mark. The US oil remains on track for a weekly gain after settling the previous week in the red zone.
The black gold continues to draw support from the Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) weekly report published Wednesday, which showed that US crude output dropped by 10%, as refining runs hit the lowest levels since 2008 due to a winter storm in Texas.
Further, the risk-on rally in global equities, in the wake of the reflation trade, lends support to the riskier asset oil. Although the further upside appears to have stalled for now, as the surging US Treasury yields dull the attractiveness of oil as an alternative higher-yielding asset.
Also, reports that OPEC and its allies (OPEC+) are planning a modest boost to the oil output by 500,000 barrels per day (bpd), also keep the investors unnerved. Attention now turns towards the US durable goods data and GDP report for fresh trading impetus on the USD-sensitive oil.
WTI: Technical levels
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|63.44
|Today Daily Change
|0.23
|Today Daily Change %
|0.36
|Today daily open
|63.2
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|58.04
|Daily SMA50
|53.51
|Daily SMA100
|47.83
|Daily SMA200
|43.83
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|63.31
|Previous Daily Low
|60.92
|Previous Weekly High
|62.25
|Previous Weekly Low
|58.58
|Previous Monthly High
|53.94
|Previous Monthly Low
|47.26
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|62.4
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|61.83
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|61.64
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|60.09
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|59.25
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|64.03
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|64.87
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|66.42
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits six-week high amid risk-on mood
EUR/USD has risen above 1.22, hitting the highest since mid-January. The US Fed's commitment to easing has boosted the market mood and the safe-haven dollar is down despite higher US yields. A big bulk of US data including GDP awaits traders.
AUD/USD retreats from three-year high it set above 0.8000, eyes on US data
The AUD/USD pair closed in the positive territory on Wednesday and extended its rally to a fresh three-year high of 0.8008 during the European trading hours on Thursday.
Gamestop (GME) Stock Price and Forecast: Soars 273% as “diamond hands” trigger meme stock comeback
NYSE: GME is trading at around $168 in Thursday's premarket trade, up 273% from Wednesday's early trading price. The departure of the CFO served as the trigger to the fresh buying frenzy. Retail traders that have held onto shares seem to be behind the surge.
Dogecoin on the verge of a 75% lift-off
Dogecoin price has been lull ever since the local top on February 7. However, a 20% surge due to Elon Musk’s recent endorsement has led to a breakout from a bull flag pattern. Now, the meme coin could surge 75% to record levels soon.
US Dollar Index looks depressed near 90.00 ahead of data
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback vs. a bundle of its main rivals, remains under heavy pressure around the key 90.00 neighbourhood in the second half of the week.