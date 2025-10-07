TRENDING:
WTI attracts some buyers to near $61.50 as OPEC+ opts for modest oil output hike 

  • WTI price gains ground near $61.45 in Tuesday’s early Asian session.
  • OPEC+ announced its decision to raise oil output by 137,000 barrels per day. 
  • IEA projects the global oil market is headed for a record surplus next year of 3.33 million bpd. 
West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil benchmark, is trading around $61.45 during the Asian trading hours on Tuesday. The WTI drifts higher after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) agreed to a smaller-than-expected hike in its crude production levels. Traders await the release of the American Petroleum Institute (API) weekly crude oil stock report later on Tuesday. 

WTI price received some support as OPEC+ will raise oil output from November by 137,000 barrels per day (bpd), below market expectations of as much as a 500,000 bpd boost to production. The group has increased its oil output targets by more than 2.7 million bpd this year, accounting for over 2.5% of world demand.

"The price jump has primarily been boosted by OPEC+'s decision for a lower-than-expected production hike next month as the group intended to buffer the recent slump in oil markets," said independent analyst Tina Teng.

The ongoing war in Ukraine could lead to additional sanctions on Russian energy exports, reducing global oil supplies and supporting the black gold. The US proposed that the G7 allies impose tariffs as high as 100% on China and India for their purchases of Russian oil in an effort to convince Russia to end the war in Ukraine.  

On the other hand, IEA projected the global oil market is headed for a record surplus next year of 3.33 million bpd, about 360,000 bpd more than they forecast a month ago, as OPEC+ continues to revive production. This, in turn, might cap the upside for the WTI price in the near term. 

WTI Oil FAQs

WTI Oil is a type of Crude Oil sold on international markets. The WTI stands for West Texas Intermediate, one of three major types including Brent and Dubai Crude. WTI is also referred to as “light” and “sweet” because of its relatively low gravity and sulfur content respectively. It is considered a high quality Oil that is easily refined. It is sourced in the United States and distributed via the Cushing hub, which is considered “The Pipeline Crossroads of the World”. It is a benchmark for the Oil market and WTI price is frequently quoted in the media.

Like all assets, supply and demand are the key drivers of WTI Oil price. As such, global growth can be a driver of increased demand and vice versa for weak global growth. Political instability, wars, and sanctions can disrupt supply and impact prices. The decisions of OPEC, a group of major Oil-producing countries, is another key driver of price. The value of the US Dollar influences the price of WTI Crude Oil, since Oil is predominantly traded in US Dollars, thus a weaker US Dollar can make Oil more affordable and vice versa.

The weekly Oil inventory reports published by the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Agency (EIA) impact the price of WTI Oil. Changes in inventories reflect fluctuating supply and demand. If the data shows a drop in inventories it can indicate increased demand, pushing up Oil price. Higher inventories can reflect increased supply, pushing down prices. API’s report is published every Tuesday and EIA’s the day after. Their results are usually similar, falling within 1% of each other 75% of the time. The EIA data is considered more reliable, since it is a government agency.

OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) is a group of 12 Oil-producing nations who collectively decide production quotas for member countries at twice-yearly meetings. Their decisions often impact WTI Oil prices. When OPEC decides to lower quotas, it can tighten supply, pushing up Oil prices. When OPEC increases production, it has the opposite effect. OPEC+ refers to an expanded group that includes ten extra non-OPEC members, the most notable of which is Russia.

