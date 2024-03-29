WTI advances to near $82.80 on likelihood of OPEC+ maintaining production cuts

WTI price gained ground as OPEC+ is expected to maintain their production cuts.

Ukrainian attacks on Russia's infrastructure are contributing to the sentiment of tightening global Crude supplies.

Fuel suppliers in Baltimore are expected to encounter delays following the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil price settled higher at $82.82 per barrel on Thursday. Markets are closed on Good Friday. The rise in Crude oil prices is attributed to the likelihood of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) maintaining their production cuts.

Investors are expected to closely monitor the Joint Monitoring Ministerial Committee meeting of the OPEC next week. Despite increased geopolitical risks, which have raised concerns about potential supply disruptions, it is unlikely that OPEC+ will change their oil output policies until a full ministerial gathering scheduled for June. Furthermore, Crude oil prices are buoyed by the ongoing Ukrainian attacks on Russia's energy infrastructure, contributing to the sentiment of tightening global Crude supplies.

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) report indicated a weekly rise in US crude inventories. For the week ending on March 22, the EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change reported an increase of 3.165 million barrels in stock, contrary to the expected decline of 1.275 million barrels and the previous decline of 1.952 million barrels.

Following the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge on Tuesday, fuel suppliers in Baltimore are expected to encounter trucking delays and other logistical challenges. The collapse resulted in parts of the bridge falling into shipping lanes at the mouth of the Port of Baltimore, leading to the indefinite closure of the city's port.

US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Annualized expanded by 3.4% in the fourth quarter of 2023, exceeding market expectations which anticipated a 3.2% increase. The US Gross Domestic Product Price Index remained stable with a 1.7% increase, aligning with projections for Q4. Investors further await the latest US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index report, the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation measure, scheduled for release on Friday, to gain insights into the trajectory of interest rates.