With tech stocks rallying higher on expectations of a US recovery is Apple (AAPL Stock) a great buy? [Video]

With the recent rise in the Nasdaq and the shift into tech stocks on a potential Fed hike coming is Apple worth considering on a short term basis? Especially as the shift to digital technology looks like a permanent move rather than a passing fad.

Over the last 15 years, Apple has risen a total of 13 times in 15 years between June 29 and August 28 with an average return of +11.27%. The largest gain was in 2020 with a 38.24% gain. The largest loss was in 2015 with a -8.61% loss.

Major Trade Risks: Any further hawkish policy from the Federal Reserve is liable to cause stocks to weaken in the near term could potentially hinder growth. However, a steady economic rebound should support tech stocks like Apple in the long run.

Apple Inc. is an American multinational technology company that specializes in consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. Apple is the world’s largest technology company by revenue and, since January 2021, the world’s most valuable company.

