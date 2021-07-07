With the recent rise in the Nasdaq and the shift into tech stocks on a potential Fed hike coming is Apple worth considering on a short term basis? If some countries, like Australia and New Zealand, are expected to return to lockdowns will tech stocks see another leg higher?

Over the last 10 years, Apple has risen a total of 09 times in 10 years between July 07 and September 01 with an average return of +11.52%. The largest gain was in 2020 with a 44.27% gain. The largest loss was in 2015 with a -13.91% loss.

Major Trade Risks: Any sharp sell-off in stocks could cause Apple stocks to dip lower as well.

Apple Inc. is an American multinational technology company that specializes in consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. Apple is the world's largest technology company by revenue.

