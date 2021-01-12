Illumina is an American company which develops, manufactures, and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and biological function. It has also got recent backing to track new emergence of new COVID-19 strains. Seasonally this is a strong time of year for Illumina. From January 11 to January 25 the shares have gained in 10 out of the last 15 years. There has been an average gain of +6.86% and the largest loss was -8.92% in 2008.

Trade Risks: The main risk to this trade is if further risk off tones develop and drag US stocks lower.

