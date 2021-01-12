Illumina is an American company which develops, manufactures, and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and biological function. It has also got recent backing to track new emergence of new COVID-19 strains. Seasonally this is a strong time of year for Illumina. From January 11 to January 25 the shares have gained in 10 out of the last 15 years. There has been an average gain of +6.86% and the largest loss was -8.92% in 2008.
Trade Risks: The main risk to this trade is if further risk off tones develop and drag US stocks lower.
High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to 1.2150 as markets find their feet
EUR/USD has bounced from the lows and is hovering around 1.2150 amid calmer markets. US yields remain elevated as the Fed mulls tapering bond buying. Coronavirus developments are eyed.
GBP/USD jumps to 1.3600 as Bailey calls negative rates controversial
GBP/USD is trading around after BOE's Bailey downplayed negative rate expectations, by calling them "controversial". The faster UK vaccination campaign is also underpinning sterling.
XAU/USD clings to gains near session tops, around $1860 region
A subdued USD demand assisted gold to gain traction and move away from one-month lows. Rallying US bond yields, underlying bullish sentiment might keep a lid on any strong move up.
Bitcoin 15% upswing beckons, as the crypto market stabilizes
Investors in the cryptocurrency market are keen on buying the dip following the bearish waves on Monday. Bitcoin tested support at $30,000 but has recovered above $35,000.
US Dollar Index struggles to advance above 90.50
The greenback, when gauged by the US Dollar Index (DXY), appears to have met some important resistance in the 90.70 region at the beginning of the week.