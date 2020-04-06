WHO's Tedros: Hoping to launch big initiative this week to accelerate R&D of vaccines

"We hope to launch a big initiative this week to accelerate research and development of vaccines and design a mechanism for equitable distribution," World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday, per Reuters.

Additional takeaways from WHO officials

"Large numbers of unrecognised transmission may be missed currently, but we need to see the results of serological studies in coming weeks."

"Further study needed on what causes some people to have a higher dose of exposure or more severe infection."

"Lockdowns in many situations are proving effective in dampening the flames in those countries."

"Lockdowns can only be exited step by step, looking at data and combining with public health measures."

Market sentiment

Risk-on flows continue to dominate the financial markets on Monday. As of writing, Wall Street's three main indexes were up between 5.5% and 5.4%.