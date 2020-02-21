WHO's Tedros: Decline in new COVID-19 cases in China partly due to change in case definition

The significant decline seen in new COVID-19 cases in China is partly due to a change in case definition, World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters on Friday. "We are concerned about an increase in cases in Shandong province and we are seeking more information," Tedros added.

Risk aversion

Flight-to-safety continues to dominate markets on Friday. As of writing, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield was down 3.85% on the day and the Wall Street's three main indexes were erasing between 0.85% and 1.35%.