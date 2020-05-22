WHO's Ryan: South America new epicenter of COVID-19

"South America has become a new epicenter of the COVID-19 disease, certainly the most affected is Brazil at this point," Dr Mike Ryan, executive director of World Health Organization (WHO), told reporters on Friday.

"The current guidance for hydroxychloroquine does not support widespread use for COVID-19 until trials are complete," Ryan added, per Reuters, and noted that Brazil has approved wider use.

Market reaction

The USD/BRL pair largely ignored these remarks and was last seen gaining 0.2% on a daily basis at 5.5620.