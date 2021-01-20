WHO set to approve various covid vaccines for the global Covax project – Reuters

The World Health Organization is set to approve several COVID-19 vaccines in the coming weeks. These jabs are intended for the global Covax project, aiming to provide immunization to developing countries.

The potential approvals include an imminent green light for AstraZeneca's shot, followed by China's SinoPharm and Sinovac. Further down the line, inoculations from Moderna and Johnson and Johnson are in the organization's pipeline.

Covid cases have been edging down in the US and the UK.