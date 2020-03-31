Dr. Takeshi Kasai, the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Regional Director for the Western Pacific told Reuters on Tuesday, the coronavirus epidemic is 'far from over' in Asia-Pacific.

Focus of coronavirus epidemic now on Europe but will likely shift to other regions.

Risk of epidemic remains high in all countries and areas in Asia-pacific.

Measures to reduce coronavirus transmission will not make risk go away as long as pandemic continues.

Measures to reduce coronavirus transmission can buy time to prepare for large-scale community transmissions.