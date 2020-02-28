WHO: Looking into reports of some people getting re-infected

"We are looking into reports of some people getting re-infected, we need to look at how tests are taken," a spokesperson for the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday. "But in general, a person who had coronavirus infection would be immune at least for a while."

"The outbreak is getting bigger with a scenario of it reaching multiple countries If not all countries," the spokesperson added. "This is something we have been warning about for quite a while."

Risk aversion

Meanwhile, the intense flight-to-safety continues to dominate the financial markets on Friday. As of writing, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield was at fresh all-time lows at 1.19%, erasing 6.3% on the day and major European equity indexes were down more than 4%.