White House: US Pres. Trump to visit India on Feb. 24-25 - Reuters

According to a statement published by the White House late Monday, US President Trump and his wife Melania Trump will visit India on Feb. 24th and 25th.

A White House spokesman said that the trip will be Trump’s first to the world’s largest democracy since he took office.

Last month, some sources with knowledge of the matter said that the central focus of Trump's India visit is expected to be a trade deal, and the two leaders will also discuss China, the Indo-Pacific, Afghanistan, Iran and terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

Meanwhile, USD/INR trades flat around 71.30, as the rising coronavirus death toll in China fails to temper the risk-on sentiment, with the Chinese equities rallying over 1%.

