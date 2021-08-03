When is the RBA Interest Rate Decision and how could it affect AUD/USD?

Alike every first Tuesday of the month, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is up for conveying the latest monetary policy meeting and Interest Rate Decision around 04:30 AM GMT.
Market consensus favors no changes in the benchmark interest rate of 0.10%, neither altering the 3-year yield targets, during today’s RBA decision. However, the Aussie central bank cheered economic recovery during its July meeting and backed September tapering of the weekly bond purchases, from A$ 5 billion per week to A$ 4 billion. Following that, the Delta covid variant probed the Oz nation’s economics and hence the RBA may have to rethink over dialing back the easy-money policies.
It should be noted, though, that the Australian central bank isn’t famous for its dovish tilt and the market sentiment cheers stimulus hopes of late, which in turn makes today’s meeting the key for the AUD/USD traders.
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) follows market sentiment while saying,
At today’s RBA announcement we think the Bank will signal a delay to its intended September tapering of bond purchases given downside risks to the economy are greater than when it decided on the taper in early July. The RBA will also publish its August Statement on Monetary Policy on Friday. While the data to date have generally beaten expectations, the extended lockdown in Sydney is likely to see near-term GDP growth forecasts shaved. For the labor market, wages and inflation, however, we expect an upgrade to the forecasts.
On the same line, FXStreet’s Valeria Bednarik said,
Overall, market players are anticipating a dovish stance that should put the AUD under selling pressure. The AUD/USD pair is depressed, trading below the 0.7400 level. In July, the pair set a yearly low at 0.7288.
How could the RBA decision affect AUD/USD?
AUD/USD remains sidelined around 0.7360, struggling to extend the previous day’s corrective pullback, as traders remain divided over the RBA statement considering the latest Delta covid strain woes in the Pacific major. It’s worth mentioning that the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) historical allocation of $650 billion to its Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) and progress over the US infrastructures spending talks tests the pair sellers of late.
That said, the widely anticipated dovish tilt of the RBA may recall the AUD/USD bears, at least for intraday, while likely reversing the previous day’s recovery moves. However, the move seems mostly priced in and hence a positive surprise should offer a notable push to the pair prices towards the north. Hence, traders need to remain cautious as the quote seesaws in the vicinity of the yearly low.
Technically, AUD/USD remains short-term bearish below 0.7410-15 including early July lows and last week’s swing high while a trend change can only be expected on a daily closing beyond 200-DMA near 0.7600. Even so, 0.7340 support confluence, comprising weekly rising trend line and highs marked during September–November 2020 probe intraday sellers ahead of directing them to the yearly low of 0.7288.
Key quotes
Reserve Bank of Australia Preview: Dovish twist as lockdowns continue
AUD/USD: Bulls and bears jostle around mid 0.7300s ahead of RBA
About the RBA interest rate decision
RBA Interest Rate Decision is announced by the Reserve Bank of Australia. If the RBA is hawkish about the inflationary outlook of the economy and rises the interest rates it is positive, or bullish, for the AUD. Likewise, if the RBA has a dovish view on the Australian economy and keeps the ongoing interest rate, or cuts the interest rate it is seen as negative, or bearish.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bull pennant in play above 200-SMA
EUR/USD picks up bids after a subdued performance on Monday. After a dull start to the week, EUR/USD gains upside momentum, poking 1.1875 amid the early Tuesday morning in Asia. Weaker Momentum line challenges the up-moves but pennant confirmation could propel the buyers.
GBP/USD: 100-day EMA defends bulls around 1.3900
Having portrayed a two-day pullback from the highest levels since late June, GBP/USD licks its wounds around 1.3890 amid Tuesday’s Asian session. The cable seesaws between a downward sloping trend line from June 01 and 100-day EMA. However, bullish MACD and a successful rise above 200-day EMA favor buyers.
EUR/USD: Bull pennant in play above 200-SMA
EUR/USD picks up bids after a subdued performance on Monday. After a dull start to the week, EUR/USD gains upside momentum, poking 1.1875 amid the early Tuesday morning in Asia. Weaker Momentum line challenges the up-moves but pennant confirmation could propel the buyers.
Ethereum Classic price squeezed, puts ETC on the verge of a sharp move
Ethereum Classic price has not accomplished anything since claiming the 2018 high on July 24, showing a 3.60% gain over the last nine days. The lack of price traction stands in contrast to the unstoppable advance for Ethereum over the last 13 days.
Will Delta derail the economic recovery?
The Friday payrolls data in the US is going to dominate the relative importance of data releases this week, even if it shouldn’t because July conditions were still in transition and then complicated by the Delta surge.