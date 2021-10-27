When is the BoC monetary policy decision and how could it affect USD/CAD?

BoC Monetary Policy Decision – Overview
The Bank of Canada (BoC) is scheduled to announce its monetary policy decision this Wednesday at 14:00 GMT and is expected to reduce government bond purchases to C$1 billion a week from C$2 billion. The BoC is also anticipated to upgrade its inflation and growth forecasts in the accompanying policy statement, setting the stage for an interest rate hike during the first half of 2022. This will be followed by the post-meeting press conference, where comments from Governor Tiff Macklem will be looked upon for the central bank's outlook on interest rates.
How Could it Affect USD/CAD?
The money markets have been pricing the first rate hike in April 2022 as against the BoC projection that policy tightening won't happen until the second half of the next year at the earliest. Against the backdrop of bullish crude oil prices, signs that the BoC is turning more hawkish should be enough to provide a strong boost to the commodity-linked loonie.
That said, the recent recovery in the USD/CAD pair reflects the uncertainty of whether the BoC will address rate hikes. Macklem could push back against market expectations for a more aggressive policy tightening, which should trigger an aggressive short-covering move around the major.
Heading into the key event risk, the USD/CAD pair was seen flirting with a resistance marked by the top boundary of a downward sloping channel extending from September swing highs. A less hawkish BoC should allow the pair to break through the mentioned barrier and climb back towards challenging the very important 200-day SMA, currently around the key 1.2500 psychological mark.
On the flip side, the 1.2370-65 horizontal zone should protect the immediate downside. Sustained weakness below might be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and expose the ascending channel support, currently around the 1.2225 region. The 1.2320-15 region, closely followed by the 1.2300 mark, should act as intermediate support ahead of June 23 swing lows, around mid-1.2200s on the way down.
Key Notes
• Bank of Canada Rate Decision Preview: Inflation prospects headline policy review
• USD/CAD Outlook: Awaits hawkish BoC before the next leg down
• USD/CAD jumps to near two-week tops, further beyond 1.2400 ahead of BoC
About the BoC Interest Rate Decision
BoC Interest Rate Decision is announced by the Bank of Canada. If the BoC is hawkish about the inflationary outlook of the economy and raises the interest rates it is positive, or bullish, for the CAD. Likewise, if the BoC has a dovish view on the Canadian economy and keeps the ongoing interest rate, or cuts the interest rate it is seen as negative, or bearish.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: 50-DMA, monthly trend line check heaviest daily jump since May
EUR/USD edges higher around one-month high, taking rounds to 1.1680 during Friday’s initial Asian session. The major currency pair jumped the most since early May the previous day and refreshed the monthly peak.
GBP/USD: Softer USD cover Brexit wounds near 1.3800, focus on US Core PCE Inflation
GBP/USD reacts to Brexit jitters with a cold heart, despite easing a bit from weekly top to 1.3800 by the press time of the initial Asian session on Friday. That being said, the cable pair seems to cheer the US dollar weakness amid risk-on mood.
Gold bulls struggle around $1,800, US Core PCE Inflation eyed
Gold seeks fresh clues following two-day advances, seesaws around $1,800 during early Friday. Even so, the yellow metal remains on the way to print a three-week run-up by the press time. DXY bears take a breather following the heaviest fall in a week.
Ethereum Classic flash crash recovery in progress, ETC must reach $61 to move higher
Ethereum Classic price was hammered during broad cryptocurrency sell-off on Wednesday. While it has recovered most of that crash, Ethereum Classic struggles to maintain those gains and is barely holding on to the key $50 value area.
Apple (AAPL) Q4 misses on supply chain issues, CEO says holiday quarter impact to be worse
Apple CEO Tim Cook told Reuters Apple had "larger than expected supply constraints" , "We're doing everything we can do to get more (chips) and also everything we can do operationally to make sure we're moving just as fast as possible.