Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC, ETH and XRP stay weak as bearish momentum persists

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) remain under pressure, extending losses of over 5%, 6% and 4%, respectively, so far this week. BTC trades below $67,000 while ETH and XRP correct after facing rejection around key levels. With bearish momentum persisting and prices staying weak, the top three cryptocurrencies continue to show no clear signs of a sustained recovery.

Bitcoin could extend its decline if it closes below $65,500

Bitcoin price was rejected near the daily resistance level at $73,072 on Sunday and posted four consecutive red candlesticks, declining 5.5% through Thursday. At the time of writing on Friday, BTC is trading at around $66,500.

If BTC breaks and closes the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement (drawn from the August 2024 low of $49,000 to the October 2025 all-time high of $126,199) at $65,520, it could extend the decline toward the February 6 low at $60,000.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart is at 30, pointing downward toward the oversold territory, suggesting bearish momentum is gaining traction. In addition, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) in the same period shows a bearish crossover, suggesting a continuation of the downward trend.

BTC/USDT daily chart

On the contrary, if BTC recovers, it could extend the advance toward the daily resistance at $73,072.

Ethereum corrects after failing to close above key resistance

Ethereum retested and was rejected by the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $2,149 on Monday, and declined nearly 8% through Wednesday. As of writing on Friday, ETH is trading at $1,949.

If ETH continues its downward trend, it could extend the decline toward the February 6 low at $1,747.

Like Bitcoin, Ethereum’s RSI and MACD also support a bearish outlook.

ETH/USDT daily chart

However, if ETH breaks and closes above $2,149 on a daily basis, it could extend the advance toward the next resistance at $2,500.

XRP faces a correction after struggling to break above the key resistance

XRP revisited the broken trendline boundary of a falling wedge on February 6 and has been facing rejection around that level, declining 7% through Thursday. As of Friday, XRP is trading below $1.36.

If XRP continues its downward trend, it could extend the decline toward the weekly support at $1.30.

Like Ethereum, XRP’s momentum indicators (RSI and MACD) are also projecting a bearish outlook.

XRP/USDT daily chart

If XRP breaks and closes above the lower boundary of this pattern, it could extend the rally toward the 50-day Exponential Moving Average at $1.79.